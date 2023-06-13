The room was packed.
UPike was excited.
The players.
The administrators.
Everybody.
Kelly Wells had just been announced as the new Head Basketball Coach.
I was still a young reporter.
As I looked around the room before Kelly began to speak.
I saw something.
Something that stuck out.
UPike player at the time, Ben Valentine was wearing a three-piece suit.
That was a bold choice for a press conference.
So after Kelly finished with an eloquent speech and had everybody in the room ready for basketball season, my first question was, ‘How does it feel to be the second best dressed guy at your own press conference?’
He kind of looked at me like, ‘What?”
Then I pointed out Valentine to him.
He probably thought, what kind of media am I stepping into?
He might’ve been right.
But I think it broke the ice.
Kelly went on to deliver a great interview like he always does.
He is a master when it comes to interviews and speaking.
He commands attention and respect from the room because he delivers his message in such a passionate and great delivery.
No wonder, he won a national championship at UPike.
What a leader.
He had it all as a coach.
He has it all as an Athletics Director.
What can’t he do?
When people talk about great coaching to me, I always mention him.
He is a leader.
It’s just Kelly.
He treats everyone with respect and is interested in what they have to say.
He always greets me with a smile.
In the 17 years here in the community, he has become a friend and someone I trust.
He is gracious and always makes time to talk even if he doesn’t really have time.
So Friday morning when I found out he had taken the Morehead State Athletics Director job, I tried calling him and getting an interview.
He was busy speaking an at an event.
As soon as it ended, there was Kelly calling.
Little things matter.
I’m sure his phone was blowing up and he was getting calls and congratulations from everybody.
But as soon as he had a chance, he called like he said.
There was never anything off limits.
If a player got kicked off the team or something happened, he wasn’t afraid to talk about it.
Sometimes coaches don’t want to talk about the negatives,
Kelly was always an open book.
He’s different.
UPike Athletics have grown since he’s been Athletics Director.
Look at the job he’s doing with Bear Mountain.
It’s exciting.
But now, he’s going home.
Morehead State hit a home run with this hire.
It’s a no brainer.
Kelly will improve an already outstanding program and help lead it into new levels of success.
I have no doubt.
None.
Kelly Wells will be missed at UPike and in the community.
After talking to him Friday evening, he refused to say goodbye.
So this isn’t a goodbye, it’s a Kelly Wells type of see you later.
And it is truly a see you later for us here in sports because with as many local athletes doing great and playing at Morehead State, we’ll venture that way really soon.
Thanks for everything Coach Wells.
Best of luck at MSU.
See you soon.