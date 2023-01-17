The Bears swept the regular season series against the (RV) Georgetown College Tigers with a 94-71 win at Appalachian Wireless Arena tonight. UPike Coach Clifton Williams is now 11-5 in his UPike coaching career against the Tigers.
Georgetown came out firing and jumped out to an early 14-6 lead. UPike responded by going on a 13-5 run to tie the score with 2:23 in the first. Less than a minute later, Mary Englert connected from three to put the Bears in the lead. Led by 10 points by Sierra Feltner, UPike led GC 26-23 at the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers cut the lead to one early in the second but the Bears responded by going on a 7-0 run to go up 35-28. UPike shot 54 percent from the field and out-rebounded Georgetown 10-2 in the second. Morgan Stamper had six points and five rebounds while Sierra Feltner and Allie Stone had five points each. At halftime, the Bears held a 48-43 lead over the Tigers.
Allie Stone hit a three to go up 51-43 early in the third. Later on, the Tigers cut the lead to six with 4:54 to go in the third. Leading 61-55, the Bears went on an 11-0 run over the next 3:55 to go up 72-55. UPike held GC to shooting 39 percent from the field while shooting 56 percent themselves. Mary Englert had six points while Morgan Stamper, Bailey Frazier and Allie Stone had five points each. The Bears outscored Georgetown 25-16 in the third quarter and led 73-59 after three.
Morgan Stamper had six points and went four for four from the free-throw line in the final frame. UPike held GC scoreless over the last 3:48 of game time and went on an 11-0 to close out the game. Englert put a bow on the Bears' 94-71 win with a layup with three seconds left.
Stamper and Feltner had 19 points each while Englert had 18 points. Stamper grabbed 12 rebounds tonight, her seventh consecutive game with double-digit rebounds. As a team, the Bears out-rebounded Georgetown 25-14 and shot 56 percent from the field. In each of UPike's previous six games, they have led for at least 30 minutes of game time. The Bears kept that streak alive tonight by leading the Tigers for 32 minutes and 50 seconds.
UPike's record now moves to 13-4 (8-3 MSC) following tonight's win over their rivals from up the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway.