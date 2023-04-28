BUCKLEYS CREEK — Livia Sanders had a day at the plate for Pike Central.
Sanders crushed a solo home run in the bottom of the second and added an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth.
Sanders and the rest of the Lady Hawks gave starting pitcher Chloe Hannah plenty of runs to work with as she did the rest on the mound to lead Pike Central to an 8-1 win over Pikeville Monday evening.
The Lady Hawks got going in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Abigail Hess walked. She stole second to get into scoring position. With two outs, Chloe Hannah helped her own cause with an RBI triple to score Abigail Hess and give the Lady Hawks a 1-0 lead.
Pike Central got going again in the bottom of the second. Sanders led off the inning by crushing the ball to center field for a solo home run to push the lead to 2-0.
The Lady Hawks weren’t finished in the inning, though. Hannah May followed with a single. She stole second and third to set up an RBI ground out by Sydney Thompson to push the lead to 3-0.
Pike Central went back to work in the bottom of the third. Tackett singled with one out to get things started. Chloe Hannah followed with an RBI double to push the lead to 4-0. Kaiden Hess followed with a single to put two runners on. Sanders followed with a single to push the lead to 5-0.
The Lady Hawks got the offense going again in the bottom of the fifth inning. Tackett hit a leadoff single and advanced all the way to third on a Pikeville error. Chloe Hannah followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 6-0. With one out, Sanders doubled to center to score another run and push Pike Central’s lead to 7-0. May followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 8-0.
Pikeville got a run back in the top of the sixth inning.
Cassidy Slater hit a leadoff single to get things going. With one out, Shana Ray reached on an error allowing Slater to score. Gracie Hall followed with a single to put runners on first and third, but Pikeville couldn’t find a way to get another run across.
The eight runs were plenty for Pike Central pitcher Chloe Hannah.
Chloe Hannah was cooking Monday evening. She finished the game going all seven innings and giving up one run (unearned) on four hits and a walk, while striking out 15 batters.
Pikeville’s Lexie Akers suffered the loss on the mound. Akers tossed six innings and gave up eight runs on 12 hits and three walks, while striking out seven batters.
Sanders finished three for three with a home run, double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Chloe Hannah finished three for four with a triple, double and three RBIs. Tackett and May each had a pair of singles. Taylor Hannah and Kaiden Hess each singled for the Lady Hawks.
Slater, Hall, Cate Salyers and Molly Coleman each singled for the Lady Panthers.