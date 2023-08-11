Sam Wright is a leader.
Just watch him and observe the way he communicates with the rest of the secondary.
Wright was a key cog in Pikeville’s last two state championships.
Last season, Wright finished with 74 tackles and one of those went for a loss.
He also had a pick six last season.
He will be back as a senior leader and looking to help the Panthers find their way back to Kroger Field for some more championship gold at season’s end.
Wright will be back as the leader of the secondary after Pikeville lost a couple of starters back there.
“We obviously lost a lot last season,” Wright said. “That senior class was special. The did a lot. A lot of people will be hard to replace, but we have a lot of guys who I expect to step up. Some guys who are younger and even some older guys who have been just waiting for some of those other guys to graduate. I really think some of those guys will step in and play big roles that people might be surprised by because people don’t really know who they are yet. There are a lot of people who will step up and fill those roles. We expect to do well. We have a pretty tough schedule. A lot of Class 5 and Class 6A teams that we’ll have to play this year, but we’ll just try to prepare ourselves every week to win those games. We think if we play as good as we can, then we can play with just about anybody in the state. We will just prepare ourselves during the whole season and once the playoffs start, we’ll try to win five games in a row.”
Sometimes the guys in the secondary aren’t known to be physical, but that doesn’t apply to Pikeville’s secondary guys.
They hit hard.
They’re almost like a second set of linebackers when they get to the ball.
“We definitely do make plays in the secondary,” Wright said. “We return two of our four secondary starters. Our other two will be guys who have played before and bring some experience back there. We make some plays in the secondary. We have fun back there. We play around and Coach (Paul) Sullivan does a great job with our defense. He puts us in positions to make plays that sometimes we shouldn’t. “
Pikeville is looking to end the season with another state championship.
“Obviously that’s the end goal,” Wright said. “Every year we want to win a state championship. We try not to think about that too much during the season. We prepare each week for every game just like it’s any other game. When we prepare like we know we can, we think we can win just about any game. We try not to think about winning the state championship. We just prepare ourselves each week as the season goes, we think we should be able to win those last five games in a row during November and December and walk off with another state championship.”
The Panthers lost a lot of experience and talent from last season (they graduated 17 seniors), but they also have a lot of talent coming back and ready to step into bigger roles.
The Panthers will test themselves with a tough schedule this season.
“It’s going to be tough,” Wright said. “It’s a 10 week season. We’re going to try and win every single one of them, but at the end of the day, we’re preparing for the playoffs. It might take us a few weeks to get clicking or maybe not. Either way, we’re expecting if we keep working, everything will start clicking at the right time hopefully. We can play like we have even when the new guys weren’t here.”
Wright embraces the leadership position on this team.
He gets it.
He is a natural leader with his experience and commutation abilities.
“We lost a lot of leaders last year,” Wright said. “We’ve got some guys including myself who are going to step up. I think some of the younger guys will look to us to help them. Especially, in some bigger games and moments that some of us older guys have been in before. I think our leaders will do a good job of helping the younger guys along and continue to help make the team better. That’s the biggest thing about being a leader; just doing whatever you can to make the team better and putting the team in a better position to win.”
On offense, the Panthers had one of the best running backs in the state last season in Blake Birchfield.
He graduated, but Wright doesn’t think the Panthers will be hurting running the ball.
“The last two or three years, you’ve seen Blake Birchfield everywhere and he is phenomenal, he’s one of the best ever to come through here,” Wright said. “But we’ve got a couple of guys who haven’t got the carries the past three years. He’s not really in his shadow, but Blake Caudill and Brendan Anthony and then add in Tayvian (Boykins) who carried the ball a lot last year, those three guys are going to step up. They all carried the ball really well behind Blake Birchfield, but it’s their chance now. We graduated a lot up front and people might think we’ll struggle, but I really think we got some guys with some size who can step in and do a lot better than some people are expecting so those new guys running the ball can do something behind them.”
Pikeville is set to open the season against Class 5A powerhouse Pulaski County in the Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic at Corbin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, August 18.
In Week 2, the Panthers are scheduled to host Class 4A powerhouse Johnson Central in the 38th Annual Pike County Bowl at 8:30 p.m.
Wright and the Panthers are looking forward to the bowl.
“Johnson Central has a great program and the Pike County Bowl is a lot of fun,” Wright said. “You mix those two together and you might have something special. Especially because that’s two mountain teams I really think that game will be fun for the players, fans and everybody who watches. I just think that will be a great game on that Saturday night.”
Wright isn’t worried about any personal goals this season — he is only focused on obtaining one big team gaol — another state title.
“I really don’t try to set personal goals,” Wright said. “I don’t really worry about numbers and stuff like that. I just want to win the state championship again. That’s the end goal every year that you step on the field here at Pikeville. That goal is always the state championship. That’s pretty much everybody’s personal and team goal. We want to walk-off the field in December at Kroger Field with another state championship.”