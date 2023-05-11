Cassidy Rowe just wrapped up her first season at the University of Kentucky.
Rowe is living out her dream.
But now in the offseason, she is going to help other players dream start as she is hosting the Cassidy Rowe Skills Camp Saturday May, 13 at Valley Elementary.
Rowe was a standout at Shelby Valley.
She committed to play at the University of Kentucky as a freshman and then had to overcome two ACL injuries to each knee.
Rowe fought back and ended her career as a Ms. Basketball contender.
Rowe will be working with any up and coming player as it’s a girls and boys skills camp.
The camp will begin for kids in grades 1-5 from 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Then she will work with kids grade 6-8 from noon-2:30 p.m.
The price of the camp is $40 and each camper will receive a T-shirt and water for the event.
Doors will open at 8:00 a.m. for signups.
For early pre-registration or more information contact Lonnie Rowe at (606-471-0336).