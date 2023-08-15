PRESTONSBURG — Continuing an outstanding first half of the 2023 boys’ high school golf season, Cam Roberts shot a 66 and won the Pikeville Invitational at StoneCrest Golf Course on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Roberts, a longtime standout for Pikeville, finished six shots ahead of the next closest competitor in the Panthers’ tournament.
Thriving early in the Pikeville Invitational, Roberts shot a 32 on the front.
A state title contender, Roberts shot a 34 on the back to become the Pikeville Invitational medalist.
Among the top boys’ high school golfers in the state, Roberts claimed his fourth win in eight tournaments.
Continuing to show improvement as a squad, Pikeville finished seventh out of 19 teams. Pikeville shot a 341.
Great Crossing shot a 309 to finish first in the Pikeville Invitational.
Following Great Crossing, Henry Clay finished runner-up in the Pikeville-hosted tournament.
Pikeville’s individual results from the tournament were as follows: Cam Roberts, 66; Bash Ryan, 88; Jacob Lucas, 92; Mason Shearer, 95; Jaxon Robinson, 99; Grayson Jones, 106.