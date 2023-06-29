I first became aware of Gerald Osborne when I was a freshman in high school. He was a sophomore that year, and even though he went to a different school in our district, I followed pretty closely how he and the Virgie Eagles did.
You may have heard of the 1982 Virgie Eagles. They made it to the state semifinals that year before getting upset.
Gerald, who was known more commonly as Big G or G-O to his friends, passed away on Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was 57, and his was a life well lived.
This isn’t a place to turn for sorrow, though. We instead want to tell you a little about Gerald and what I saw and knew of him. I also had a good talk with Doe Doe Rowe about his former teammate, and have read tributes posted by many on social media. Included in those was a beautiful one written by Donnie Jones, the head basketball coach at Stetson, who was a teammate of Gerald’s at Pikeville College.
Cousin Brian sent me a nice text remembering the time his world collided with Big G’s. It was 1982, Brian’s senior year in high school, when Millard was hosting Virgie at our field at Fishtrap Dam.
The old field across the spillway was known for a couple of things, neither of which were ideal for baseball, but it’s what we had to play on so we made the most of it. One was that, because it was basically carved out of a mountainside, it was pretty much one big rock.
The other was that, for whatever reason, the outfield fence was what I was describe as a “redwood picket fence.” It was wooden pieces that came to a point at the top and were only about three feet high.
Gerald was just a fantastic athlete who could play any sport and do them all well. He blasted a fly ball to center that day. Brian went back to the fence, leaped, and came down on that pointed fence, scraping up his back as he fell to the ground.
Brian remembers that when he looked up, the only person standing over him was Gerald. Instead of rounding the bases, he hit second and headed straight to center to check on his fallen opponent.
That tells you something about him.
Doe told me another baseball story. He didn’t play that season, but on the day of the district tournament the coach called him out of class and asked if he wanted to play. Gerald agreed and joined the team for the tournament.
That evening, he pitched a complete-game shutout. That’s Gerald.
My personal favorite story was at the district basketball finals his senior year. As I tell it, Virgie had won approximately 37 straight 59th District titles, and trust me, that’s only a slight exaggeration. But Millard pulled the upset, at Virgie, and in four overtimes. The run was over.
This was 1984, and the three-point shot didn’t come into play until 1987. Had there been a three-point shot that night, Virgie may have won by 20 in regulation. When he crossed midcourt, he was in range, and he wasn’t bashful about shooting it either.
He was amazing.
Another story came after I asked Doe if I was right in remembering that he was the quarterback. “Quarterback, middle linebacker and punter,” he said. Then he told me this story.
Gerald once dropped back to punt. The snap bounced. Instead of catching it, Gerald kicked it off the hop. “Rick, I was there,” he said. “I saw it myself. He kicked it 50 yards downfield.”
There are many other stories. He came to Pikeville College and was reunited with Todd May on a team that also featured the likes of Reggie Gravely and Jones, the talented point guard.
Most of the guys knew Coach Greg White preferred the ball go to Todd. I mean, he did average more than 40 points a game, so why not?
But Gerald knew he could shoot. When he went in, if he got the ball and was open, he let it go. It usually went straight in the bucket.
Gerald Osborne stories sound like fishing stories. Every time you tell one it seems to get bigger. Not these. These are the same stories I was telling and Doe Doe was telling from the day they happened.
The world lost a tremendous athlete when Gerald moved on to Heaven. It also lost a friendly, colorful character who was – literally and figuratively – larger than life.
We’re sad today for his family, but not for him. He’s home now. And we’re thankful we shared the planet with him. The world is a better place for having Gerald Osborne in it.
Thanks, Big G. You were one of a kind.