The Reds are on another five-game win streak.
High School and college football is right around the corner and so is the Bengals season.
As a fan, I haven’t been this excited for a season ever.
This season tops even last season.
Why?
Because I think the Bengals roster has gotten better.
Joe Burrow has developed into the second best and in my opinion, not far, from the best quarterback in the league.
So why do I think the roster is better?
The Bengals have added speed and more importantly depth to the roster.
Training camp starts Wednesday, so it’s getting time for the start of the NFL season.
That encompasses a lot for me.
Fantasy football, daily fantasy and just the games themselves.
No disrespect to college, but to me, the NFL blows it out of the water.
The parity and competition is unparalleled.
I get sick of the same three to four college teams winning season after season.
UK football is fun to watch, but it’s just not the same as watching the Bengals.
Maybe it’s because all of the struggles my whole life of rooting for a losing team.
But there is nothing better in sports than the NFL at the moment.
So let’s look at the roster spots that the Bengals have potentially improved on from last season to this season.
The quarterback and wide receivers don’t need to be discussed. They are elite level players and positions. But expect them to all be better, especially Burrow. Reports are he has gained some muscle and he is entering the season healthy unlike last season.
So up front on the offensive line, the Bengals upgraded the left tackle spot and signed Orland Brown, Jr. as a free agent. That puts former left tackle Jonah Williams to right tackle. The Bengals also have starters Cordell Volson, Ted Karras and Alexa Cappa all back up front. Jackson Carman entered offseason workouts in the best shape of his NFL career and looked good in the playoffs when Williams got injured.
Plus Lor’el Collins is hurt and will add depth once he returns. If he isn’t cut, but more than likely he will open the season on the PUP list (physically unable to perform).
OK so the offensive line is better in theory.
The defensive line added depth as well.
All of the starters are back. Sam Hubbard, DJ Reader, BJ Hill and Trey Henderickson all return.
The Bengals drafted Myles Murphy at defensive end in the first round. The return Joseph Ossai who looks to take a step forward after returning from an ACL injury the year before. The Bengals also have Cam Sample who looked good last year and Zack Carter. Plus signing guys like Terrell Basham just gives them extra pass rush help.
So up front on both sides, the depth improved.
The cornerbacks should be better if Chidobe Awuzie returns healthy. He is returning from an ACL, but has participated in all offseason workouts so far. Cam Britt-Tayor was a rookie who had to start at corner last season. He excelled as a starter and worked as the No. 1 defensive back once Awuzie went down.
The Bengals also return Mike Hilton. They drafted speedster DJ Turner and DJ Ivey at corner. So the corner spots should be deep. Some people think not resigning Eli Apple will benefit as well, I liked Apple, but if there’s not a starting spot on this team for him.
The punter spot should be improved as the Bengals drafted Brad Robbins from Michigan.
Punting is probably what cost the Bengals another Super Bowl trip last year against Kansas City.
So the three spots that probably haven’t on paper are safety, running back and tight end.
Let’s start with safety. The Bengals lost most starting safeties Jesse Bates and Vonn Bell.
Most people think the Bengals will struggle at safety.
I think they might early, but they could potentially be better.
Bates and Bell were outstanding. They knew their roles and what to do.
Why could they be even better this season? Dax Hill, Nick Scott, Jordan Battle and Tycen Anderson are all young and athletic. They have speed and size. Hill played some last season, but not much. He was drafted to take over Bates’ spot. He has all the talent in the world. Now he will get his opportunity. It seems like the coaches are high on both Battle and Scott. Those three will play a lot. Anderson is just an athlete. He might be the odd man out when it comes to playing time, but he is fast and had a good preseason last year during his rookie campaign.
So the tight end spot could be an issue. The Bengals lost Hayden Hurst due to free agency. Most people thought they’d draft someone at the spot, but they didn’t. They signed free agent Irv Smith, Jr. from Minnesota.
Smith is talented and may spread the field more than Hurst. His biggest issue since being in the NFL is he can’t stay healthy.
Other than that, look for Drew Sample and Michael Wilcox to be the other tight ends.
Not an upgrade, but I don’t hate Smith. And with Ja’ Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Trenton Irwin and Charlie Jones at receiver, so the Bengals have plenty of guys to catch the ball.
The last thing that the Bengals didn’t improve in so far is running back.
They brought back Joe Mixon after he restructured his contract, but they lost Samaje Perine to free agency. So now, the Bengals will enter the season with Mixon, Trayveon Williams, Chase Brown and Chris Evans.
Perine was the third down back and the main pass blocker.
Can Williams take over that role?
Can Brown?
Williams was an explosive runner last season. Evans was more of a pass catcher and lined up at receiver often.
Mixon will still be the No. 1, but will he develop into a pass blocker? For his long term future, that might not be a bad idea.
But the Bengals could still sign a free agent like Zeke Elliot or someone like that.
It’s early, but it’s exciting.