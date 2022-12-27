The Pikeville Lady Panthers traveled to Bullitt East last week to compete in the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament.
The Lady Panthers finished with a 3-1 showing at the event.
Pikeville knocked off Mercer County 68-34, then fell to Bowling Green 54-37, the Lady Panthers rebounded with a 60-51 win over Meade County and a 55-45 win over Owensboro Catholic.
Pikeville 68,
Mercer County 34
Pikeville had a lot of balanced scoring against Mercer County as the Lady Panthers cruised to the big win.
Rylee Theiss led the way for Pikeville with 12 points and six rebounds. Kyera Thornsbury scored 12 points; she was two for four from three-point range. Jenna Sparks also scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds; she was six for seven from the field. Kristen Whited finished the game with 10 points; she knocked down a pair of threes for the Lady Panthers. Trinity Rowe just missed double figure scoring with eight points. Leighan Jackson scored six. Shyla Kidd and Kylie Alvin each scored three. Maddi Frohnapfel added two.
Pikeville finished the game 29 for 52 from the field (55.8 percent). The Lady Panthers were nine for 21 from three-point range (42.9 percent). Pikeville made one of its two free throw attempts (50 percent).
Mercer County out rebounded Pikeville 21-19.
Anna Drakesford and Lindsay Jessie led the way for Mercer County scoring 10 points apiece. Sara Dunn added five. Hope Lanham and Teigh Yeast each scored three. Skylar Webb added two and Peyton Boyd scored one point.
Mercer County was 11 for 36 from the field (30.6 percent). Mercer County was four for 16 from three-point range (25 percent). Mercer County finished the game eight for 11 from the free-throw line (72.7 percent).
Bowling Green 54,
Pikeville 37
Pikeville struggled shooting the ball against Bowling Green as the Lady Panthers fell by 17 in the Queen of the Commonwealth.
The Lady Panthers finished the game 13 for 55 from the field (23.6 percent). Pikeville was five for 18 from three-point range (27.8 percent). The Lady Panthers were six of eight from the free-throw line (75 percent).
Bowling Green didn’t struggle shooting the ball as the Lady Purples were 20 for 43 from the field (46.5 percent). The Lady Purples were four for eight from three-point range (50 percent). Bowling Green was 10 for 18 from the free-throw line (55.6 percent).
The Lady Purples out rebounded the Lady Panthers 31-26.
Bowling Green had three players reach double figure scoring. Ryleigh Campbell led the way with 13 points. Meadow Tisdale and Tanaya Bailey each scored 12. JaSiyah Franklin and Saniyah Shelton each scored seven points. Janiya Bailey added three.
Trinity Rowe led the way for Pikeville with a game-high 15 points. Kyera Thornsbury followed with 10. Liegahan Jackson added four points. Shyla Kidd and Rylee Theiss each scored three points. Jenna Sparks added two.
Pikeville 60,
Meade County 51
Pikeville bounced back to knock off Meade County 60-51 after suffering their second loss on the season just a day before against Bowling Green.
The Lady Panthers shot the ball a lot better against Meade County compared to how they shot against Bowling Green. Pikeville was 21 for 46 from the field (45.7 percent). The Lady Panthers were six for 14 from three-point range (42.9 percent). Pikeville was 12 for 14 from the free-throw line (85.7 percent).
Kristen Whited led the way for Pikeville scoring a team-high 16 points; she was six for three for three-point range. Kyera Thornsbury followed with 14 points. Leighan Jackson added 12 points and seven rebounds. Jenna Sparks added nine points. Trinity Rowe scored five and Rylee Theiss added four points and eight rebounds.
Pikeville out rebounded Meade County 25-16.
Peyton Bradley led the way for Meade County with a game-high 19 points and seven rebounds. Paige Medley followed with 12 points and Annabelle Babb added 11. Katie Durbin scored six. Savannah Triplett added two points and Sage Crawley added one point.
Meade County was 19 for 42 from the field (45.2 percent). Meade County was three for 11 from three-point range (27.3 percent). Meade knocked down 10 of 12 free throws (83.3 percent).
Pikeville 55,
Owensboro Catholic 45
Pikeville finished the Queen of the Commonwealth strong with a 10-point win over Owensboro Catholic.
Trinity Rowe led the way for Pikeville with a game-high 20 points. Rowe was four for five from three-point range. Kyera Thornsbury followed with 16 points. Leighan Jackson added six points and four rebounds. Rylee Theiss added four points and six rebounds. Kristen Whited scored four points. Kylie Alvin scored three and Jenna Sparks finished with two points and six rebounds.
Pikeville was 20 for 41 from the field (48.8 percent). The Lady Panthers were seven for 21 from the field (33.3 percent). Pikeville was eight for 10 from the free-throw line (80 percent).
Owensboro Catholic out rebounded Pikeville 25-21.
Karmin Riley led the way for Owensboro Catholic with a team-high 14 points. Hailee Johnson followed with 12. Katie Riney and Lexie Keelin each scored six points. Madeline Hayden and Aubrey Randolph each scored three. Jaiden Grant chipped in with one point.
Pikeville (5-2) is scheduled to travel to Greeneville, Tenn. to play in the Andrew Johnson Bank Classic Dec. 28-31.