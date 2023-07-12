PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg is scheduled to host 58th District rival Belfry for its opener in the 2023 boys' high school soccer season on Monday, Aug. 7.
The reigning 15th Region All "A" Classic champion, Prestonsburg exited the 2022 boys' high school soccer season 14-8-1.
The Blackcats finished runner-up to Lawrence County in the 2022 58th District Boys' Soccer Tournament. Johnson Central eliminated Prestonsburg from the 2022 15th Region Boys' Soccer Tournament, doubling up the Blackcats 4-2.
Prestonsburg blanked Belfry 4-0 in a 2022 season opener. In addition to Belfry, Prestonsburg claimed wins over Johnson Central, Hazard, Bluegrass United, Pikeville, Powell County, Oneida Baptist Institute, Letcher County Central, West Carter and Paintsville during the 2022 boys' high school soccer season.
The Blackcats and Pirates met three times in 2022. Jason Slone-coached Prestonsburg managed to win two of the three matches versus Belfry. The Blackcats outlasted the Pirates 1-0 in the semifinals of the 2022 58th District Boys' Soccer Tournament.
Following the loss to Prestonsburg in the 58th District Boys' Soccer Tournament, Trenedy May-coached Belfry exited the 2022 season 12-9. The Pirates claimed wins over Prestonsburg, Harlan County, Wolfe County, Estill County, Letcher County Central, Pikeville, Lawrence County and Paintsville during the 2022 season. Belfry suffered losses to Prestonsburg, Lawrence County, Perry County Central, Corbin, Johnson Central and Ashland in 2022.
High school soccer teams will start preseason practices in July, following the conclusion of the KHSAA Dead Period.
Prestonsburg's 2023 schedule will be published at a later date.