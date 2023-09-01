ARH Bowl at Belfry
Johnson Central at Belfry
Who: Johnson Central (1-1) at Belfry (1-1)
Kickoff: Friday, September 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Philip Haywood Field, Belfry.
Coaches: Johnson Central, Jesse Peck. Belfry, Philip Haywood.
Notes: Johnson Central is coming off of a 21-14 loss to Pikeville in the 38th Annual Pike County Bowl, while Belfry is coming off of a 53-27 loss to George Rogers Clark at the 38th Annual Pike County Bowl.
The rivalry game between two of the mountains top two teams usually comes on the final Friday of the regular season, but it didn’t work out that way this season.
The two have ended the regular season the past 16 seasons.
In that time, Johnson Central has a 10-6 record against Belfry.
The Golden Eagles have gained the advantage in the last few seasons as Johnson Central is currently on a five-game winning streak.
That is the longest win streak in the series.
Last season, Johnson Central rolled to a 35-0 win.
That was the Golden Eagles’ second 35-0 shutout win of the series and the third total shutout since the two have been playing.
In that time, Johnson Central is averaging 29 points per game, while Belfry is averaging 19 points per game in the series.
Both teams fell in the Pike County Bowl.
Johnson Central made its debut in the Pike County Bowl and lost a tough battle to Pikeville.
The Golden Eagles didn’t have starting running back Zack McCourt and Logan Music was left with an injury during the game.
Johnson Central did pick up 286 rushing yards on the night.
Quarterback Jacob Grimm threw for 20 yards as the Golden Eagles finished with 306 total yards of offense.
Johnson Central looked good against Pikeville and moved the ball into the Panthers’ territory time and time again. Pikeville didn’t break and forced turnovers on downs over and over.
Look for the Golden Eagles to stick with the same game plan and try to run the ball against Belfry.
Can the Golden Eagles cap off drives this time?
That will be the key.
Also if the Golden Eagles get McCoart and Music back, it’ll be a big boost to the offense.
Belfry looked really good early against George Rogers Clark.
A quick TD and turnover had the Pirates playing on fire early. The Pirates turned the ball over in their own end zone on an option fumble and GRC recovered for the TD.
That’s how the Cardinals took their first lead and scored their first TD of the game.
After that, Belfry got going with a steady dose of Caden Woolum and Dre Young.
Belfry was cruising and a late score before halftime gave the Pirates a 27-16 lead with just 55 seconds left in the first half.
GRC added a quick TD late to turn the momentum and it never swung back in Belfry’s direction.
After GRC scored to take the lead to open the fourth, Belfry had a chance to add a go-ahead score, but the Pirates turned the ball over on downs.
Belfry also lost Brayden Marcum and Dre Young was suffering from leg cramps.
The Pirates looked really good in the first half.
If Belfry can play well and not turn the ball over, it could be an interesting battle between two teams with similar game plans.
The battle of the line of scrimmage is always the key in this one.
Who 2 Watch: For Belfry, the offensive line.
The Pirates weren’t the same without Marcum and Young running the ball up the middle.
That meant GRC could just focus on slowing Woolum and Ace Caudill on the outside.
Woolum still had success, but he wasn’t able to break the plays open with extra defenders pursuing.
That will be a big key to the game this week.
If the Belfry run game can run up the middle to set everything else up, they’ll have a good chance to break the win streak.
Martin County at Shelby Valley
Who: Martin County (1-1) at Shelby Valley (1-1)
Kickoff: Friday, September 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Hobart Clay Johnson Field at the Johnson Brothers Athletic Complex, Robinson Creek.
Coaches: Martin County, Josh Muncy. Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton.
Notes: Martin County is coming off of a 9-6 loss to Pike Central in the 38th Annual Pike County Bowl, while Shelby Valley is coming off of a 14-0 win over Lawrence County in the Lawrence County Farm Bureau Bowl.
Brock Messer scored the Cardinals’ only TD of the game in the second quarter against Pike Central last Friday.
The Cardinals had chances to win.
After a missed field gave Martin County the ball back, the Hawks forced and recovered a fumble with around 6:30 to play.
Freshman QB Jamere Knuckles stood 38 yards from the end zone and a chance at winning his Pike County Bowl.
He put the Hawks on his back and scored Pike Central’s only TD of the game with 3:41 left. The Hawks’ defense stepped up again and forced another turnover on downs to win the game.
Martin County had its chances, but fell short.
Last week, Shelby Valley went on the road and beat a good Lawrence County team 14-0.
The Wildcats felt like they gave away the Week 1 game to Letcher Central as they fell 36-26.
Even after turnovers and some mistakes, the Wildcats had a chance to win in the fourth, but couldn’t find a way to punch the ball into the end zone one two different occasions in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats know Martin County well after being in the same district as the Cardinals for years.
Last year, Martin County jumped out to a big lead against the Wildcats, but Shelby Valley came back to pick up a 47-34 win over the Cardinals.
Shelby Valley’s offense has looked good at times this season, but the Wildcats have been still searching for guys to step up.
Brett Sturgill missed the first week and then Kolton Stamper missed the second game of the season.
The Wildcats just haven’t had that explosive game yet.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, Russ Osborne.
Osborne has looked good so far, but hasn’t put up his big numbers yet.
This could be the game that he gets going.
Osborne threw for over 200 yards in Week 1 and led the team in rushing in Week 2.
Maybe he puts it all together in Week 3.
That would be a big boost for the Wildcats.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, John Luke Fields.
The Wildcats haven’t been able to stretch the field with their passing game yet.
Fields is a speedster who can stretch the field.
The Wildcats just missed connecting on some deep passes against Letcher Central, but almost doesn’t count in football.
Fields has speed to burn and can score on any given play.
If he can beat his defender, look out, it could mean an easy score and that could open the Wildcats’ playbook all the way, which is a scary thing to defenders.
Harlan at Pike Central
Who: Harlan (1-1) at Pike Central (2-0)
Kickoff: Friday, September 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Hawks Nest, Buckleys Creek.
Coaches: Harlan, Eric Perry. Pike Central, Ronn Varney.
Notes: Harlan is coming off of a 46-6 loss to Clay County, while Pike Central is coming off of a 9-6 win over Martin County.
Harlan opened the season with a 46-6 win over Hancock County (Tenn.).
Week 2 didn’t go so well for the Green Dragons as Harlan was only able to muster 64 yards rushing on the game. The Green Dragons didn’t have any passing stats.
Jonah Sharp led the rushing attack with 23 yards and a TD on eight carries. Eden Caudill followed with 21 yards rushing on seven carries. Sedrick Washington added 10 yards on 10 carries.
Harlan’s offense struggled mightily to say the least in Week 2.
The Green Dragons won’t have much of a chance of beating Pike Central if they repeat that performance in Week 3 against Pike Central.
The Hawks were good against the run last week against Martin County.
Martin County ran for 143 yards and a score, but Pike Central held the Cardinals in check all night.
Martin County usually rushes for 300 yards or so, so Pike Central’s performance was really good.
The Hawks had a chance to kick a field goal and tie the game against Martin County in the fourth quarter, but came up short.
When the game was on the line in the fourth quarter, Pike Central’s defense came up with a forced fumble and recovery to get the ball back on Martin County’s 38-yard line.
That’s when freshman quarterback Jamere Knuckles put the Hawks on his back and marched downfield for the game winning score.
Pike Central held Martin County after their score one final time and forced a turnover on downs to ice the game for the Hawks.
As the game went on, Pike Central started to believe more and more.
It was great to see the Hawks find a way to win the game.
Who 2 Watch: Pike Central’s defense.
The Hawks can’t have a let down after the big win over Martin County.
It could be easy for the Hawks to not show up and being so overconfident because they are such a young team.
Don’t expect Coach Ronn Varney to let that happen, though.’
Look for the young Hawks to come out fired up once again.
If Pike Central’s defense can keep the Green Dragons in check, Pike Central might just improve to 3-0 on the season and pick up even more momentum.
East Ridge at River View
Who: East Ridge (1-1) at River View (1-0)
Kickoff: Friday, September 1 at 7:00 p.m.
Location: River View High School, Bradshaw, W. Va.
Coaches: East Ridge, Donnie Burdine. River View, Gary Roach.
Notes: East Ridge is coming off of a 26-6 loss in the 38th Annual Pike County Bowl to Prestonsburg, while River View is coming off of a 54-6 win over Mount View in the season opener.
East Ridge’s defense has been good in both games this season.
The Warriors kind of wore down a bit against Prestonsburg, but played really good most of the game.
East Ridge has to figure a way to get its offense going.
The Warriors have talent and show flashes.
So far, flags and some timely mistakes have hurt the Warriors’ offense.
This could be the week to clean that up and rely on Isaiah Adkins.
Adkins can score on any play.
He has scored the Warriors’ only TD against Prestonsburg last week; a 29-yard TD catch.
Adkins is the only Warrior on offense who has looked good. Landon Robinson has looked good when playing quarterback and even lined up and caught a pass against Prestosnburg.
Stevie Todd Layne has also played quarterback, run the ball and caught the ball this season.
East Ridge has a lot of athleticism and versatility.
The Warriors just have to figure who to give the ball to in what situation.
It sounds a lot easier than in reality because East Ridge’s offense has shown flashes early.
But all three of those guys also play defense and need to be rested.
So it’s not like all three players are seeing the field a lot either.
Look for coach Donnie Burdine to figure it out this week and his offense should help his defense a bit more.
East Ridge’s defense has been solid.
Against Prestonsburg, they got burnt by a couple of big plays, but most of the game they were solid.
The score wasn’t a great indicator of how close the game was for three quarters.
River View put up a lot of points last week — 54 to be exact.
East Ridge can’t give up 54 and expect to win, but don’t expect the Warriors to give up that many points.
Who 2 Watch: East Ridge’s offense.
Someone needs to step up and set the tone.
Who will it be?
There are three prime candidates.
The Warriors will have to match the intensity they have on defense if they want to go on the road and knock off River View.
LCA Bowl sponsored by eCampus.com
Pikeville at Lexington Christian Academy
Who: Pikeville (2-0) at Lexington Christian Academy (1-1)
Kickoff: Saturday, September 2 at 8:00 p.m.
Location: Eagle Stadium, Lexington.
Coaches: Pikeville, Chris McNamee. LCA, Doug Charles.
Notes: Pikeville is coming off of a 21-14 win over Johnson Central in the 38th Annual Pike County Bowl, while Lexington Christian is coming off of a 47-38 loss to Class 4A Boyle County in the Rebel Bowl sponsored by Whitaker Bank.
The Panthers will go from seeing a predominantly run team to seeing a predominantly passing team.
So Pikeville’s secondary will get tested.
LCA quarterback Cutter Boley is 45 for 76 passing for 748 yards and six TDs with four interceptions during his first two games. He has also rushed for 43 yards and a TD.
The Eagles run the ball, but just not quite as much.
Brady Hensley leads the run game with 555 yards rushing and six TDs on 55 carries. He also has six catches for 93 yards and a score.
Boley can throw it and will.
Pikeville’s secondary is tough, though with Sam Wright, Deonte Stevens, Bradyn Hall and company.
Pikeville will hit hard; even the secondary.
The front seven did a great job against Johnson Central, but the secondary will get tested a lot more this week.
Pikeville’s defense is strong this season as they have only given up 26 points in two weeks.
The pass game will have to improve against LCA.
Pikeville only threw for 33 yards against Johnson Central.
Jacob Caudill and Brendon Anthony both had big games.
Anthony left with cramps.
Look for the combination to step up again this week.
Who 2 Watch: Look for Isaac Duty to break out.
Duty only complete three of 11 passes last week.
That’s not like Duty, but Johnson Central is outstanding defensively.
Look for Duty to utilize all his weapons.
Tayvian Boykins could open things up with his speed and playmaking ability.
That could set up Jeb Wilkerson and Westin Bevins as well.
If Pikeville can get more of a balance, it will help the open the offense up.
Regardless, it should be another great battle between two great teams.
Pikeville should have a shot leaving Lexington with a 3-0 record.
Sports Editor’s Note: The Jackson County at Phelps game was moved to Thursday evening. For full coverage of that game see Tuesday’s News-Express.