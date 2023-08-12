The annual Pikeville Invitational Golf Tournament is set to kickoff Saturday, August 12 at StoneCrest.
The PIT is one of the longest running and premier golf tournaments in the state.
There will be over 20 schools from the area and the state competing.
There will be over 100 of the top high school golfers from the state as well including Pikeville’s own Cam Roberts.
Roberts is in his junior season and has already won several tournaments to kickoff the season.
Roberts is one of the top golfers in the state.
The PIT will kickoff Saturday morning at StoneCrest.