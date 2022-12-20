The Pikeville Invitational Tournament will kickoff tomorrow afternoon at Pikeville.
The field is set and there will be plenty of talent on display.
Besides Pikeville, Pike Central, Perry Central, Ashland Blazer, Teays Valley, W. Va., Harlan, Bracken County and Paul Dunbar will all be in the tournament.
There will be plenty of talent on display during the three-day event.
Pikeville is the defending 15th Region Tournament champions and defending All “A” Classic state champions and host of the PIT. The Panthers feature a team featuring Rylee Samons and 6 foot 7 lefty forward committed to play college basketball at Tennessee Tech. Samons leads the Panthers in scoring this season with an average of 21.7 points per game and 6.0 rebounds per game. Following Samons is Eli Johnson who is averaging 14 points per game for Pikeville. Junior big man Charlie Fitzer is averaging 10 points and seven rebounds per game, but has also had a game of double digit blocks.
Pikeville enters the PIT with a 2-2 record.
Staying local, Pike Central enters the tournament with a 5-1 record.
The Hawks reached the 15th Region championship last season.
Pike Central is led by junior guard Jaylan Rigdon. Rigdon has a college offer from Georgetown College. This season he is averaging 28.8 points per game and 9.4 rebounds per game. Rigdon can light the scoreboard up in a hurry.
Besides Rigdon, the Hawks also have sophomore big man Jaden Stewart. Stewart likes to shoot the three and is averaging 20.8 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game this season.
Perry Central is also in the PIT. The Commodores are considered to be one of the top contenders in the 14th Region this season.
The Commodores enter the tournament with a 5-4 record.
Kizer Slone leads Perry Central averaging 17.1 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game. Trayton Woods is second on the team in scoring with 11.4 points per game and Tyler Day is averaging 10.4 points per game for the Commodores. Rydge Beverly is an outstanding point guard averaging 9.3 points per game for the Commodores.
Harlan enters the PIT with a 7-0 record this season. The Green Dragons won the WYMT Classic earlier this season and holds a win over Pikeville this season as well.
Maxpreps.com has the Green Dragons ranked No. 7 in the state of Kentucky this season.
Kaleb and Kyler McClendon lead the Green Dragons this season. Kaleb McClendon is a senior and holds a scholarship offer from Tusculum. He is averaging 12.3 points per game this season. He is shooting 43 percent from three-point range.
Kyler McClendon leads the Green Dragons in scoring with an average of 20.6 points per game this season during his junior campaign.
Jae dyn Gist is averaging 15.9 points per game and 9.7 rebounds per game for the Green Dragons.
The Green Dragons like to shoot the three as they hit 12 total threes against Pikeville in their 73-61 win over the Panthers last week.
Ashland Blazer enters the PIT with a 4-3 record.
The Tomcats are the defending 16th Region champions and have one of the most talented sophomores in the state on their roster in Zander Carter. Carter is a 6 foot 5 guard and is averaging 22.7 points per game. Carter holds offers from Eastern Kentucky University, Tennessee Tech and W. Va. Tech.
Besides Carter, Rheyce Deboard is averaging 14 points per game for the Tomcats. Tucker Conway follows with 12.8 points per game and Tristin Davis is averaging 10.5 points per game.
The Ashland Invitational Tournament is the only tournament in the state that is older than the PIT.
Teays Valley enters the PIT with a 5-2 record.
Teays Valley will play in the PIT for a second straight season.
Alex Stacker leads Teays Valley with an average of 20.1 points per game. Richard Fu follows averaging 16.9 points per game and Kris Lin is averaging 16.1 points per game.
Bracken County enters the PIT with a 7-1 record on the season.
The Polar Bears have a dynamic scorer in Blake Reed. Blake Reed is averaging 32.1 points per game this season and 7.1 rebounds per game. Cayden Reed follows with 18.2 points per game and 7.9 rebounds per game. Chase Archibald is averaging 13.6 points per game as well.
The final team in the PIT features former Pikeville standout Murray Garvin.
Garvin leads his Paul Laurence Dunbar team into the tournament with a 2-3 record.
Dunbar features Nick Spalding who leads the team in scoring with a 16.8 point per game average. Max Van Dyke follows with 13 points per game and Cade Hilt is averaging 11.8 points per game.
The PIT will tipoff Tuesday, December 20 at Pikeville at 2:30 p.m. The first game will feature Pike Central taking on Perry Central.