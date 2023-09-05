BELFRY —Belfry faced a familiar foe in Week 3 at an unusual time in the season.

Usually the Pirates save the Johnson Central matchup for Week 10, but this season the two rivals met up early in the season in the ARH Bowl at Belfry.

The Pirates came out the gates, guns blazing Friday night and jumped out to an early 28-0 lead over the Golden Eagles. Johnson Central fought back in the second half, but fell short at Belfry, 48-20.

The Pirates and Golden Eagles have ended the season against each other the last 17 seasons. It’s been a good test for both teams before trying to go on playoff runs in their respective classes.

Belfry’s defense kicked things off for the Pirates and came up with a quick four and out, forcing the Golden Eagles to attempt a fourth down conversion. The Pirates came up with a big stop on fourth down on the 37-yard line.

The Pirates’ offense didn’t let the defensive stop go to waste when Caden Woolum found his was into the end zone from eight yards out with 8:20 remaining on the clock in the first quarter putting Belfry on top 7-0.

Woolum lead the Pirates on the ground Friday night against Johnson Central with 153 yards on 14 carries and two TDs.

Dre Young followed up the Woolum TD with one of his own, this one coming from five yards out plowing over Golden Eagles defenders on his way, with 8:14 remaining in the half the Pirates extended their lead 14-0.

The Pirates defense continued to stuff the Golden Eagles momentum. With 5:27 left in the first half, Belfry came up with another fourth down stop on the Johnson Central 41-yard line.

The Pirates quickly converted the turnover on downs when Ace Caudill found the end zone for his first time on the night from 30 yards out to extend the Pirates lead 21-0. Ace Caudill had an explosive night on the ground for the Pirates, racking up 93 yards on 10 carries and two TDs.

Belfry was not done in the first half though as Caudill made his way to the end zone one more time from eight yards out to set the score 28-0 going into the half.

The Pirates wrapped up the closing seconds of the first half forcing the Golden Eagles to fumble.

Belfry kept the momentum coming out of the half when Chase Varney found Ace Caudill for a 46 yard TD, Varney was three-for-five passing, 85 yards and one TD. Caudill hauled in two catches on the night for 79 yards and one TD.

With 8:47 remaining in the third the Pirates attempted to put the running clock on Johnson Central but failed on the conversion, leading the Golden Eagles, 34-0.

Johnson Central started to gain some traction with 7:46 remaining in the third, when Jacob Grimm hit Gabe Conley for a 36 yard bomb to put the Golden Eagles on the board, 34-7.

Photo gallery from Belfry's 48-20 win over Johnson Central in the ARH Bowl at Belfry.

The Pirates fired back with 1:13 left in the third when Jeremiah Austin dove into the end zone from three yards out to keep pushing the Pirates ahead, 41-7.

Johnson Central continued trying to fight back against Belfry, with 9:49 remaining in the game Christian Barnes made his way into the end zone from 11 yards out, creeping closer 41-14.

Johnson Central attempted the onside kick and failed, but quickly came up with a fumble to go back on the offensive.

Christian Barnes found the end zone one last time for the Golden Eagles, this time from four yards out.

After the Johnson Central TD, the Golden Eagles inched closer to the Pirates, 41-20.

Belfry didn’t take that lying down, the defense was able to step up one more time when Caden Woolum picked off Jacob Grimm on the Belfry 47 yard line.

The Pirates added one more score to the board after the pick. Woolum broke free and ran 50 yards to the end zone to set the final score, 48-20.

The Pirates will be in action again this Friday as they host 5A Southwestern. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Johnson Central will be home this week hosting Breathitt County, kickoff for that is set for 7:30 p.m.