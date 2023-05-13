BELFRY — Talk about a rally.
That’s what Johnson Central did Monday night at Belfry.
The Golden Eagles trailed Belfry 7-6 entering the final inning of play.
After it was all said and done, Johnson Central walked away with an 11-7 win over the Pirates.
Johnson Central’s Brayden Shepherd drew a leadoff walk to get the rally going. Logan Morrow advanced him to second base with a bunt. Dawson Montgomery reached on an error allowing Shepherd to score and tie the game at 7-7. Montgomery stood on second as the go-ahead run after the play.
Boston Crace followed with an RBI single to score Montgomery and put the Golden Eagles ahead 8-7.
Johnson Central wasn’t finished, though.
With two outs and a runner on second, Brock Butcher came up with an RBI single to push the lead to 9-7; he advanced to second on the play. Cole Ward followed with an RBI double as the lead jumped to 10-7. Chase Preece followed by drawing a walk to put two runners on base. Gavin Crum followed with a walk to load the bases.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Shepherd, in his second at-bat of the inning, drew another walk. This time, it drove in a run to push the Golden Eagles’ lead to 11-7.
Ethan McCarty got the win on the mound for the Golden Eagles. He tossed two innings and didn’t give up any runs on two hits and two walks.
Hunter Blevins got the start on the mound. He tossed four innings of work and gave up seven runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk, while striking out two batters.
Butcher got the save as he tossed one inning of shutout baseball. He walked one batter and struck out two.
Belfry’s Noah Brown was credited with the loss. He tossed one and 2/3 innings and gave up five runs (one earned) on four hits.
Jonathan Banks got the start on the mound for the Pirates. He tossed five innings of work and gave up six runs (four earned) on eight hits and five walks, while striking out four.
Steven Banks saw some action, but didn’t record any outs, while walking three batters. Jake Varney tossed 1/3 of an inning and didn’t allow any run, hits or walks.
Johnson Central got on the scoreboard first.
In the top of the second, Montgomery singled to get things going. Crace followed with a double to put runners on second and third. Cameron Kelsey followed by drawing a walk to load the bases.
With the bases loaded, Butcher hit a base-clearing double as the Golden Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead.
Belfry answered in the home half of the second.
Brown hit a leadoff double. With two outs, Chase Varney reached on an error allowing Brown to score to cut the lead to 3-1. David Hagy reached on an error to put two runners on.
With two outs, Isaiah Stanley hit a two RBI single to tie the game at 3-3.
Belfry took the lead in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Chase Varney reached on an error. Hagy followed with an RBI single to put the Pirates up 4-3. Stanley drew a walk and Jonathan Banks singled to load the bases.
With the bases loaded and one out Steven Banks line a shot down the right field line. As all three runs scored easily, he hustled his way around the bases and slid into third with a three RBI triple to put the Pirates in front 7-3.
Johnson Central got going again in the top of the sixth inning. Montgomery hit a leadoff single. Crace and Kelsey followed with singles to load the bases.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Butcher grounded out to second, but Montgomery scored to cut the lead to 7-4. Crace scored on a passed ball to cut the lead to 7-5. Preece reached on an error allowing another run to score and cutting the lead to 7-6.