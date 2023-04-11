How did Pikeville follow winning the 2022 All “A” Classic state championship?
The Panthers won their fourth straight 15th Region All “A” Classic championship.
They did it in dominating fashion too, beating Prestonsburg 11-0 at Cardinal Park in Inez on Saturday.
Pikeville kicked off tournament play against the home team Martin County on Tuesday evening, picking up a 7-3 victory.
It didn’t take long for the Panthers to jump out to an early lead when Noah Jarrell hit a sac fly to score Sam Wright to make it 1-0 Pikeville.
Four more runs in the top of the second made it hard for Martin County to mount a charge, but two runs in the bottom of the third cut the Panther lead back down to three runs, 5-2.
Pikeville rattled off two more runs in the top of the seventh for good measure however, putting away the Cardinals 7-3.
Shelby Valley was a much tougher test for Pikeville as the Panthers escaped with a 3-0 win on Thursday.
It was a game all about defense.
The Panthers scored two runs in the opening frame when Dylan Thompson singled on a ground ball to score Bradyn Hall and Sam Wright.
The two teams remained scoreless throughout the next five innings.
The Panthers tacked on one last run in the top of the seventh inning to make it 3-0.
Dylan Thompson struck out 13 in the win, allowing just three hits in the shutout victory.
Lincoln Taylor was the losing pitcher for Shelby Valley. He went all seven innings allowing three runs on eight hits, while striking out three.
Pikeville’s final test was the Prestonsburg Blackcats and they were no match for the Panthers.
Pikeville made it look easy, cruising to a final score of 11-0.
A big five run inning in the top of the third busted the game open that had Pikeville up 1-0 beforehand.
The top of the fourth saw the Panthers tack on two more runs to make it 8-0.
They added one more in the fifth, and two more runs in the seventh for good measure in the shutout for a final of 11-0.
Issac Duty got the win on the mound for Pikeville. He went six innings and allowed just one hit, while striking out 10 and walking three.
Seth Fitch was the losing pitcher for Prestonsburg, going two and 1/3 innings and giving up six runs on seven hits, while striking out four.
The win is the fourth 15th Region All “A” Classic for Pikeville. The Panthers, who are now 9-5 on the season.