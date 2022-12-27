For a second, it felt similar to the first meeting between Pikeville and Harlan earlier this season, but the Panthers didn’t let the Green Dragons go on a second half run to steal a win.
The Panthers walked away with a 76-63 win over Harlan in the championship game of the 2022 Pikeville Invitational Tournament.
In the first matchup, Harlan trailed for most of the first three quarters and then went on a run to pull out a 71-63 win.
Thursday night in the PIT championship game, Pikeville held a 42-30 halftime lead.
Harlan made its run in the third.
Jae dyn Gist opened the third quarter with a basket, but Pikeville’s Rylee Samons answered with a three to give the Panthers a 45-32 lead with 7:25 left in the third.
Kyler McClendon answered with a three for the Green Dragons as he cut the lead to 10 (45-35) with 7:05 left.
Gist scored for Harlan with 5:41 left in the third. Kyler McClendon followed with a basket and Gist scored again with 3:22 left. Kyler McClendon scored again with 1:47 left in the third to cut the Pikeville lead to 47-43.
Samons responded for Pikeville with a basket and he was fouled on the play; he knocked down the free throw to stop Harlan’s 8-0 run and give the Panthers a 50-43 lead with 1:19 left in the third.
Samons followed with a three to push Pikeville’s lead back to 10 (53-43) with just 56 seconds left in the third.
The Panthers held a 56-44 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Pikeville didn’t let up in the fourth. Ian Onkst opened the fourth with a basket as the Panthers’ lead grew to 58-44. Samons followed with a three to push the lead to 61-44 with 6:41 left to play.
Harland couldn’t get close in the fourth as Pikeville hit shot after shot and free throw after free throw to hold onto the 76-63 win.
Samons led the way for the Panthers with a game-high 29 points, five rebounds and one steal. Samons was 10 for 16 from the field and five for eight from three-point range. Johnson followed with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists. Charlie Fitzer added 12 points and 18 rebounds for the Panthers. Josh Hughes had five points, one rebounds, four assists and a steal. Heath Jarrell added four points and nine assists. Onkst had four points and three rebounds.
Pikeville was 30 for 59 from the field (50.8 percent), while the Panthers’ defense held Harlan to 36.5 percent shooting (23 for 64).
In the first game, Harlan knocked down 12 threes compared to Pikeville’s two. The Green Dragons hit nine threes, while Pikeville knocked down eight during the game.
The Panthers outscored Harlan 36-24 with points in the paint.
Kyler McClendon led the way for the Green Dragons with a team-high 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal. Gist finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Kaleb McClendon finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Dylan Cox added six points. Will Austin added five points and seven rebounds. Connor Daniels finished with three and Trenton Cole added one.
Hughes knocked down a three with 6:06 left in the first to give the Panthers a 7-5 lead.
Johnson scored and was fouled with 4:06 left to play in the first quarter; he knocked down the free throw to give Pikeville a 14-11 lead. Gist fired back a basket to cut the lead to 14-13 with 3:56 left.
Johnson and Samons knocked down back-to-back threes as Pikeville’s lead grew to 20-13.
Harlan battled back and Kyler McClendon came up with a steal and layup late in the first quarter to cut Pikeville’s lead to 22-19 after the first period of play.
Samons opened the second quarter with a three and Johnson followed with a basket as Pikeville’s lead grew to 27-19 with 6:07 left in the first half.
Late in the first half, Samons and Johnson scored back-to-back baskets to help give the Panthers a 42-30 halftime lead.
Pikeville (5-2) is scheduled to play in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic December 28-39 in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Harlan (9-1) will compete in the Dan Swartz Classic December 28-30 after the Green Dragons suffered their first loss of the season against Pikeville in the PIT championship game.
Pikeville and Harland are scheduled to play again at Harlan January 23.
The teams could possibly meet once more as well. The 15th Region drew the 13th Region during the first round of the All “A” Classic state tournament at Richmond.
In the final day of the PIT, Paul Laurence Dunbar knocked off Teays Valley 103-58. Ashland Blazer picked up a 68-45 win over Pike Central and Bracken County knocked off Perry Central 79-68.