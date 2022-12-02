Pikeville marched its way into the Class A state championship game with a 50-14 win over Newport Central Catholic last Friday, while Raceland handled Louisville Holy Cross 49-6 in the other Class A state semifinal game.
That sets up Friday’s Class A state championship game.
Pikeville will be looking to win back-to-back state championships and three state titles in the last four years.
The Panthers will be chasing their seventh state championship in school history.
Coach Chris McNamee is looking to win his fourth state championship as the Panthers’ leader. He also won a state championship as a player at Pikeville.
This will be the Panthers’ 10th appearance in a Class A state championship. The Panthers won three straight titles form 1987 to 1989 under Hillard Howard. Under Coach McNamee, the Panthers won state titles in 2015, 2019 and 2021. Pikeville were runner-ups in 1972 as the Panthers fell 22-0 to Trigg County, they fell in 1991 to Beechwood 34-6 and to Beechwood in 2018 21-20.
Raceland is looking to win its first-ever state championship.
This will be the Rams’ second appearance in the Class A state championship. Raceland fell to Beechwood 41-0 in 2017.
The Panthers and Rams aren’t strangers to each other.
Since 2011, the two teams have met 10 times. Friday will be the 11th meeting since 2011.
In that time span, Pikeville leads the series 7-3.
Pikeville has won the past four meetings.
The Panthers and Rams met last season in the Class A state semifinals. Pikeville walked away with a 36-7 win.
The two teams have met in the state semifinals two other times before last season. Pikeville won the 2018 state semifinal meeting 38-19 at home, while Raceland won at home 17-14 in 2017.
Pikeville won both meetings in 2011; the Panthers walked away with a 21-20 in the regular season and a 54-21 win in the second round of the Class A playoffs.
In 2012, Raceland rolled to a 54-14 win in the regular season, but the Panthers got their revenge with a 26-20 win in the second round of the Class A playoffs.
In 2013, the two teams met in the third round of the playoffs (the region championship round) and Raceland bested the Panthers 14-3.
The two teams didn’t meet again until 2017 in the state semifinals when Raceland picked up the 17-14 win.
After that, Pikeville has won each game against the Rams.
Last season in the Class A state semifinals, Pikeville dominated the Rams.
The Panthers got a running clock before Raceland scored.
That sounds similar to this season’s playoff run for the Panthers.
In that game, Pikeville’s defense held Raceland to 172 total yards of offense, while the Panthers finished the night with 444 total yards of offense.
Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield rushed for 192 yards and three TDs on 22 carries.
Pikeville receiver Wade Hensley led the Panthers with five catches for 109 yards and a TD.
Pikeville’s defense came up with three interceptions and two sacks. Hensley, Luke Ray and Logan Reed all had interceptions against Raceland quarterback Logan Lundy.
Lundy returns for the Rams this time around.
Last season, Lundy finished the game nine for 13 for 52 yards passing and three interceptions. He added seven yards rushing and a TD on six carries. Noah Wallace led the Rams with 62 yards rushing on nine carries; he returns for the Rams this season. Jules Farrow also had 22 yards rushing on seven carries; he is back for the Rams.
This season, Pikeville and Raceland have two common opponents.
Hazard and Paintsville.
Raceland knocked off Paintsville 38-14 in the regular season. The Rams knocked off Hazard 17-14 at Raceland in the third round of the Class A playoffs.
Pikeville faced Paintsville twice. The Panthers rolled to a 36-0 shutout win in the regular season and a 43-7 win over the Tigers in the third round of the Class A playoffs. Pikeville rolled to a 52-7 win over Hazard in the regular season.
Pikeville is playing outstanding football.
The Panthers have been good all season, but since putting Isaac Duty at quarterback and moving Tayvian Boykins to receiver, the Panthers are undefeated.
“We make a pretty tough schedule every year,” McNamee said. “Hopefully you don’t get injuries and that kind of stuff, but we learned a lot in those first two losses to Corbin and Covington Catholic. We figured out who we were and went to work. Our guys just showed up prepared every week. I’m just super proud of them. They stuck with the plan and believed in what the coaches were telling them. They believed in each other and that’s what it takes.”
But going into Friday’s contest, Boykins’ status is up in the air as he didn’t play last week against Newport Central Catholic.
Also in the NCC game, Peyton Sayers left the game with an injury.
His status isn’t clear going into Friday’s championship either.
“Jay (McNamee) has played a lot for us this year, so we didn’t feel hesitant at all to put him in because we knew he has experience and he can step up,” Pikeville Coach Chris McNamee said. “He (Jay McNamee) stepped up and got the back there and blocked really well. I don’t know how bad Peyton (Sayers) is, but we’ll look at it this weekend and see what we need to do for next week.”
Pikeville looked good without two of their big time players.
The offensive line works as a cohesive unit and was opening holes for Birchfield.
Birchfield enters the state championship as a Mr. Football candidate and a big game at in the state championship could elevate him from candidate to Mr. Football like it did with Belfry’s Isaac Dixon last season.
Pikeville’s offense is clicking on all cylinders entering the championship.
The Panthers are averaging 43.7 points per game this season, while the defense is only allowing 12.07 points per game.
Raceland is averaging 43.4 points per game, while the Rams’ defense is giving up 10.57 points per game.
The two teams are very similar there.
So let’s dig a bit deeper into the numbers.
Pikeville’s offense is averaging 355.846 yards per game, while the Panthers’ defense is allowing 183.846 yards per game.
Raceland’s offense is averaging 391.642 yards per game, while the Rams’ defense is allowing 162.357 yards per game.
Can Raceland’s defense stop Birchfield and the Panthers’ running attack?
They couldn’t last season.
But that was then.
Pikeville’s offense has been taking what defenses give them.
Usually if defenses try and take the pass away, the Panthers will throw more to open the running game up.
If opposing defenses try to limit the pass, the Panthers will just keep running and running.
Pikeville isn’t limited on offense.
Quarterback Isaac Duty has had an outstanding year. Duty is 92 for 134 passing for 1,436 yards and 20 TDs with only one interception on the season. He has added 121 yards rushing and a four TDs on the season as well.
Birchfield leads the Panthers with 1,795 yards rushing and 32 TDs on just 195 carries. He has seven receptions for 93 yards and two TDs as well.
Hensley leads Pikeville with 24 receptions for 489 yards and eight TDs. Boykins follows with 29 catches for 373 yards and three TDs. Boykins is also the second leading rusher on the team with 475 yards and seven TDs on 47 carries. His status could be a big factor in the game.
Tight end Grant Scott has 16 catches for 212 yards and two TDs. He is also one of the better blocking tight ends and has an impact up front with the offensive line.
Brenden Anthony is playing great football right now for the Panthers. He’s had an impact the past two weeks. On the season he has rushed for 161 yards and five TDs on 21 carries and he has three catches for 137 yards and two TDs.
Blake Caudill has rushed for 192 yards and three TDs.
Westin Bevins has 11 catches for 126 yards and three TDs. Jeb Wilkerson has eight catches for 114 yards and a TD.
Also in the kicking game, Jacob Rogers has been good for the Panthers. He is 61 for 69 on extra-point kicks this season and he has knocked down two of three field goals on the season. His leg could be a factor for Pikeville.
Pikeville’s defense has four players with over 100 tackles on the season. Carson Wright leads the way for the Panthers with 127 tackles (19 for a loss) and four sacks. Luke Ray has 118 tackles (12 for a loss) and a sack. Devin DeRossett has 117 tackles (17 for a loss) and a sack. Anthony has 11 tackles (13 for a loss) and three sacks. Sam Wright follows with 70 tackles.
Pikeville has 34 sacks as a team.
The Panthers have come away with nine fumble recoveries on the season and 14 interceptions for a total of 23 turnovers.
“Coach Sullivan, Coach Davis, Coach Braxton, Coach Sayers, Coach King and all of those guys on the defensive side of the ball do such a great job preparing our kids every week,” McNamee said. “They just come in ready to play. They take a lot of pride in the position they play. They want shutouts, but they gave up a couple score tonight and then they scored on our younger guys late. It really bothers them when they give up a score, but they do a really good job. They fly to the football and still play good assignment football.”
Lundy leads Raceland once again this season.
The QB is 122 for 196 passing for 2,213 yards and 34 TDs with eight interceptions. He has rushed for 388 yards and seven TDs on 74 carries.
Wallace leads the rushing attack with 871 yards and 12 TDs on 115 carries. Isaac Browning follows with 634 yards rushing and nine TDs on 85 carries. Jules Farrow has 419 yards rushing and five TDs on 61 carries.
Mason Lykins leads the receivers with 36 receptions for 650 yards and 11 TDs. Parker Fannin has 28 catches for 569 yards and nine TDs. Connor Hughes has 25 catches for 506 yards and eight TDs. Landyn Newman has 20 catches for 276 yards and three TDs.
Kicker Peyton Ison has made 65 of 79 extra-point kicks this season and has knocked down three of four field goal attempts.
Who 2 Watch: Pikeville.
It is a team game and this is the ultimate stage to play as one on both sides of the ball.
Pikeville isn’t selfish on offense and if the Panthers can get in a rhythm and open up holes in the run game and then take advantage of one-on-ones in the passing game, it will be hard for Raceland to stop them.
Then on defense, if the front three can hold the line and let the linebackers fly in and make stops, the Panthers will be successful.
Look for Pikeville to bring pressure on defense and that could create some turnovers with their strong secondary.
It created a Logan Reed interception last week and if Lundy is under duress, it will make the passing game tougher for the Rams.
But don’t forget about the special teams as well.
Pikeville is used to having big returns to get good field position, while the offense hasn’t had to punt a whole lot, the Panthers are effective when they need to punt.
Also Rogers’ leg could be key as well.
If Pikeville shows up focused and ready to play, the Panthers could be bringing home their seventh state championship in school history.