RICHMOND -- Pikeville’s defense was the story.
The Lady Panthers only gave up two points in the first quarter Wednesday afternoon against Carlisle County in the opening round of the All “A” Classic at McBrayer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University.
At the end of the first quarter, Carlisle County had two points.
Pikeville had 26 at the end of the first quarter.
That meant the Lady Panthers came out ready and took care of business early to cruise to a 76-23 win over Carlisle County Wednesday afternoon in the opening round of the All “A” Classic.
Pikeville forced Carlisle County to turn the ball over 30 times.
Trinity Rowe played just 14 minutes in the win.
How good was she in that time?
She scored a game-high 25 points, pulled down six rebounds, dished out five assists and came up with three steals. She was three for three from the three-point line as well.
Rowe had plenty of help as well. Kristin Whited scored 11 points, dished out four assists and had two steals. Kyera Thornsbury had six points, five assists and and came up with six steals. Rylee Theiss finished with eight points, pulled down four rebounds, dished out an assist and had a steal. Kylie Alvin had eight points, two assists and a steal; she was two for three from three-point range. Nicole Lin added seven points. Catherine Walters, Sophie Woods and Candence Compton all scored three points apiece for the Lady Panthers. Kylie Hall added two points.
Pikeville came out on fire.
Theiss scored on a basket to open the game. Rowe followed with a three. Whited split a pair of free throws with 5:50 left in the first quarter.
Then Rowe added her second three. Rowe came up with a steal and found Whited with a nice left-handed pass from half court for a layup as the lead grew to 13-0.
Pikevlle wasn’t finished. Rowe scored again and then, Theiss came up with a steal and she was fouled on the layup attempt; she knocked down both free throws as the lead grew to 17-0.
Pikeville opened the game with a 17-0 run.
Carlisle County’s Kiera Whitaker finally scored for the Lady Comets with 3:18 left in the first quarter to cut the lead to 17-2.
Pikeville answered with a 9-0 run to end the first quarter and take a 26-2 lead entering the second quarter.
Pikeville’s defense forced 30 turnovers on the day. The Lady Panthers came up with 18 steals. Pikeville held Carlisle County to eight for 23 shooting from the field during the game (34.8 percent). The Lady Comets were one for three (33.3 percent) from the three-point line. Carlisle County was six for 14 from the free-throw line (42.9 percent).
Gracyn Edging led the way for the Lady Comets with seven points. Malle McGee and Alexis Jones each scored five points. Whitaker followed with four points. Rylee Lemons chipped in with two points.
Pikeville was 29 for 56 shooting on the night (51.8 percent). The Lady Panthers were nine for 19 from three-point range (41.4 percent). Pikeville was nine for 14 from the free-throw line (69.3 percent).
Pikeville also dominated on the fastbreak. The Lady Panthers outscored Carlisle County 20-0 in fastbreak points. The Lady Panthers also outscored Carlisle County 34-8 with points in the paint. The Lady Panthers outscored Carlisle County 38-4 in points off turnovers, 18-2 in second chance points and 20-0 in bench scoring.
Pikeville kept the pressure on in the second quarter. Rowe knocked down her third three of the game with 3:42 left in the first half to push the lead to 39-7.
Carlisle County followed with four straight points to cut the lead to 41-12 with 1:50 left in the first half.
Rowe followed with back-to-back baskets. Lin came up with a steal and a layup and Thornsbury scored before the end of the first half to push the lead to 47-12 at the halftime break.
Rowe opened the third quarter with six straight points to get the running clock for the Lady Panthers and then she made her exit for the rest of the game.
Pikeville reigned in five threes in the fourth quarter. Alvin knocked down two threes, Lin, Walters and Compton all hit threes to help Pikeville breeze to the 76-23 win.
WIth the win, Pikeville will take on Danville at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning in the second round of the All “A” Classic. Danville picked up a 70-35 win over Portland Christian Wednesday morning.