Pikeville senior Trinity Rowe can play basketball.
She just keeps collecting scholarship offers like some girls collect Barbies.
The offers just keep piling up.
She knows that she will play at the next level, she just has to decide where.
As of right now, Rowe has 20 college scholarship offers; with 18 of the offers coming from the NCAA DI level.
Yes, 20 offers.
Rowe has been one of the state’s top players for a while.
And heading into her senior year, she’s got to be one of the top candidates to win Ms. Basketball.
But why do all of these colleges want her services?
Because she can play.
She is a point guard who can flat out shoot the ball.
She passes well and has great handles and vision, which a point guard needs to have.
But she sees things others don’t and has a knack of getting her teammates wide open shots.
When she goes to score, she shoots at a 50 percent clip from three-point range. That is unheard of.
But she isn’t just an outside scorer, when she drives she can finish with either hand. She is an ambidextrous scorer. If you didn’t know any better, you’d think she was left handed; that’s how comfortable she is with her off-hand.
That scoring ability just plays into her passing ability and opens passing lanes when bigs or off-guard defenders leave their assignment to help off on her.
Plus she is a smart and tenacious defender.
Pikeville Coach Kristy Orem refers to her as a coach on the floor.
All of those attributes are why colleges are drooling to get her on their team.
Rowe’s 18 offers are from:
1. The University of Pikeville (NAIA)
2. Eastern Kentucky University (NCAA DI)
3. Stetson University (NCAA DI)
4. Cumberlands (NAIA)
5. Murray State University (NCAA DI)
6. Xavier University (NCAA DI, visited)
7. East Tennessee University (NCAA DI, visited)
8. Southern Mississippi (NCAA DI, visited)
9. Cleveland State (NCAA DI)
10. Akron (NCAA DI)
11. University of Chattanooga (NCAA DI, visited)
12. Radford (NCAA DI, visited)
13. University of North Carolina-Wilimington (NCAA DI)
14. Furman (NCAA DI)
15. University of Alabama-Birmingham (NCAA DI, visited)
16. Wofford (NCAA DI)
17. Central Arkansas (NCAA DI)
18. Western Carolina (NCAA DI)
19. Holy Cross (NCAA DI)
20. Fordham (NCAA DI)
That’s just the list of offers as of now.
Who knows, she may have had another offer or two by the time this story hits the shelves.
Don’t be surprised to hear of more offers rolling in for Rowe.
Her senior season hasn’t started, but her college recruiting process has been underway for a while now.
Rowe and Pikeville’s season won’t get started until around December, but the four-time region champ will enter her senior season as a name to watch.
Rowe is ranked No. 1 in her class in the state.
She will be one of the favorites for Ms. Basketball and she will be on many schools’ recruiting radar; plus Pikeville will be one of the teams who could make its way back to Rupp Arena.