It was like a heavyweight prize fight.
Both Pikeville and Johnson Central stood toe-to-toe in the middle of the ring and exchanged devastating blow after devastating blow.
The Panthers hit first and last and came away standing with a 21-14 win over the Golden Eagles in the 38th Annual Pike County finale in front of state championship type of crowd.
Pikeville landed the first blow just seconds into the contest as Brendan Anthony broke free for a 57-yard TD with just 20 seconds off the clock in the opening quarter.
The Panthers held a 7-0 lead.
Johnson Central got off the canvas and delivered a crushing counter as Logan Music capped off a long drive for the Golden Eagles to score with 7:12 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7.
After giving the Panthers a short field with a squib kick, Anthony capped off the Panthers’ second drive with a seven-yard TD run to put the Panthers back out in front 14-7.
Johnson Central drove the ball deep down the field after that, but turned the ball over on downs deep inside Pikeville territory.
The Golden Eagles got the ball back once more before halftime and with 55 seconds left in the first half, Christian Barnes spun out of a pile and bounced to the outside to score for the Golden Eagles once more. After the extra-point the game was tied at 14-14 entering halftime.
The Golden Eagles got the ball to open the third quarter, but Pikeville held them from scoring.
The Panthers marched the ball down the field on their opening drive of the third, but missed a field goal attempt as the Golden Eagles got the ball back.
After holding the Golden Eagles once again, Pikeville marched the ball down the field and missed another field goal. This one hit the front cross bar, but still didn’t go through the uprights as the game remained tied at 14-14.
Pikeville’s Jacob Caudill broke that tie in the fourth quarter.
He broke free for a 72-yard TD run to give the Panthers a 21-14 lead after the extra-point.
Pikeville still had to hold the Golden Eagles one more time and they did.
The Panthers got the ball back once again, but punted the ball back to the Golden Eagles.
Johnson couldn’t do anything with the ball and turned the ball over on downs with 1:20 left giving Pikeville the win.
Pikeville quarterback Isaac Duty led the Panthers’ passing attack. He was three for 10 passing for 33 yards.
Caudill led the way for the running game. He rushed for 110 yards and a score on six carries. Anthony added 82 yards and two scores on eight carries. Anthony left the game late due as his legs started cramping and he was carted off the field. Tayvian Boykins was held to 22 rushing yards on six carries. He also had all three catches for 33 yards.
Pikeville finished the game with 235 total yards of offense.
Johnson Central finished the game with 306 total yards of offense.
Quarterback Jacob Grimm was one for three passing for 20 yards; Barnes had the one catch. Logan Morrow led the Golden Eagles with 81 rushing yards on 17 carries. Music followed with 80 yards and a score on 12 carries. Barnes rushed for 62 yards and a TD. Carter Conley added 54 yards on 12 carries.
Pikeville (2-0) is scheduled to visit Lexington Christian Academy next week to take on the Eagles in the LCA Bowl sponsored by eCampus.com at 8:00 p.m.Saturday, September 2.
Johnson Central (1-1) is scheduled to visit rival Belfry at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the ARH Bowl.