Pikeville’s offense got going Monday night in the opening round of the 59th District Tournament agains East Ridge.
The Lady Panthers advanced to Thursday night’s district championship by knocking off the Lady Warriors 10-0.
Pikeville got going in the bottom of the second. With one out, Caroline Brown used her speed to beat out a throw from third. Shana Ray followed with a single to center to put two runners on. The Lady Warriors intentionally walked Ginna Jones.
With the bases plodded and one out, Gracie Hall grounded out to drive in a run; Ray also scored on the play to give the Lady Panthers a 2-0 lead.
With two outs in the bottom of the third, the Lady Panthers offense got going once again. Ray singled. Jones followed a singled. Gracie Hall followed with an RBI single as the lead grew to 3-1.
Pikeville had a big inning in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one out, Molly Coleman reached on an infield. Isabelle Rose added a single as well. Coleman got caught up as she ran into the second base umpire, but she was safe on the play. Cassidy Slater followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 4-0.
With two outs and two on, Ray hit a two RBI single to make it 6-0. Jones followed with an RBI single. Hall followed with a two RBI triple to push the lead to push the lead to 8-0. Larren Collins followed with an RBI single as the lead jumped to 9-0. Salyers was hit-by-a-pitch to put runners on the corners.
With runners on the corners, Coleman (in her second at-bat of the inning) added an RBI single to push the lead to 10-0.
East Ridge tried to keep the game going past the fifth, but Lexie Akers stopped that for Pikeville.
With one out, Hannah Steffey drew a walk in the top of the fifth. With two outs, Kaylynn Ivy Layne singled to put two runners on base for the Lady Warriors.
But that was as close as East Ridge would get to scoring as Akers recorded a strike to end the game.
Akers got the win on the mound throwing all five innings of work. She tossed a three-hit shutout and walked two, while striking out six in the win.
Gracie Hall led the way for the Lady Panthers at the plate. She tripled, singled, had three RBIs and scored a run. Larren Collins added an RBI triple and scored a run. Ray had three singles, drove in two runs and scored three runs. Jones added a pair of singles, an RBI and scored a run. Coleman had a pair of singles, an RBI and scored a run. Slater added an RBI single and scored a run. Rose singled and scored a run. Brown scored a run.
Layne led East Ridge with a pair of singles. Kiersten Coleman added a single as well.
Savannah Aldridge suffered the loss on the mound for the Lady Warriors. She tossed four innings of work and gave up 10 runs (eight earned) on 12 hits and a walk, while striking out two batters.
Pikeville (15-18) is scheduled to take on Shelby Valley Thursday night in the 59th District championship at Pikeville.