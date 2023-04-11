The Lady Panthers had a strong showing in the 15th Region All “A” Classic reaching the finals before falling to Paintsville, 12-2.
They started off with a dominating 15-0 victory over Prestonsburg last Monday. The mercy rule win saw Pikeville jump out to an early lead, rattling off seven runs in the opening frame. They followed that up with six more runs in the bottom of the second to make it 13-0.
Lexie Akers had a stellar day in the circle, keeping the Lady Blackcats off the bases allowing no hits.
Pikeville tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the third inning for a final score of 15-0.
Pikeville 11,
Betsy Layne 1
The Lady Panthers were once again dominate, putting away Betsy Layne with a 11-1 victory in the semifinals.
Cassidy Slater was responsible for most of the offense, laying down four hits with three runs and one RBI.
The Lady Panthers scored one run in every inning, except for the bottom of the third when they brought home six runners.
Akers once again got the job done for Pikeville, putting in six innings of work allowing two hits and one run in the victory.
The Lady Bobcats struggled to get runners on after scoring in the top of the first. They would go scoreless throughout the rest of the game before falling 11-1.
Paintsville 12,
Pikeville 2
Pikeville jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first and extended that lead to two runs in the top of the third.
Paintsville dug in and went to work in the bottom of the third frame though, erasing the Pikeville lead and coming out to the inning with a 4-2 lead.
The Lady Tigers added four more in the bottom of the fourth to make it 8-2.
By the time it was all said and done, it was Paintsville standing tall with a 12-2 victory over Pikeville to win the 15th Region All A.
Laney Bledsoe got the win for the Lady Tigers with two runs on five hits in six innings of work, while striking out four.
Akers was the losing pitcher for Pikeville, allowing 12 runs on nine hits.
Slater led the team with two runs on two hits.
The loss drops Pikeville to 8-7 this season.