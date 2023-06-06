LEXINGTON — Pikeville trailed Harrison County 2-1 entering the bottom of the seventh during the Clark’s Pump—N—Shop Baseball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare opening round.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh, the Panthers came up with back-to-back hits from Jake Lowe and Bradyn Hall to get the tying and go-ahead runs on base.
Pikeville looked like it was going to come up with some more postseason magic after the two hits, but the Panthers couldn’t come up with another hit as their season ended with a 2-1 loss to Harrison County.
Pikeville got on the scoreboard first.
In the bottom of the third with one out, Sam Wright singled to get on base for the Panthers. With two outs, Harrison County intentionally walked Dylan Thompson.
With two on and two outs, Noah Jarrell came up with a single. Wright headed home and the throw got there. Wright jumped to try to avoid the tag, but the Harrison County catcher dropped the ball as Wright’s athletic move put Pikeville up 1-0.
Harrison County answered in the top of the fourth. Corey Vaughn got the Thorobreds going with a leadoff single. With two outs, Malachi Feedback reached on an error and as the ball rolled all the way to the outfield fence. That allowed Vaughn to score and tie the game at 1-1. Feedback stole second and JD Kendall followed with a walk.
With two on and two outs, Pikeville pitcher Isaac Duty struck out Brian Vaughn to get out of the inning, but the game was tied at 1-1.
The Thorobreds followed with a run in the top of the fifth inning. With one out, Elijah Harris drew a walk. He advanced to second on a balk. Cliff McIlvain followed with a sacrifice bunt to move Harris to third with two outs. Harris scored on a passed ball to take the lead.
Both of Harrison County’s runs were unearned.
Pikeville pitcher Isaac Duty threw a gem. Duty went six and 2/3 innings and gave up two runs (both unearned) on five hits and four walks, while striking out seven batters. Thompson threw the other 1/3 of an inning and struck out the only batter he faced.
Harrison County pitcher Corey Vaughn threw an excellent game as well. He tossed the complete game and gave up one run on eight hits and one walk, while striking out seven batters.
Why do coaches and experts say baseball is a game of inches?
In the bottom of the first inning, with one out, Wade Hensley singled to get things going. Thompson followed and one of his swings, he crushed the ball and drove it way out of the park, but it was just foul by a few feet. Thompson settled for a single.
Later in the game, in the bottom of the fifth, Wright crushed one down the left field line and it was just foul by inches. That could’ve tied the game up at 2-2, but the ball didn’t travel the Panthers way on that play.
Harrison County also had other chances to score.
In the top of the seventh, the Thorobreds had the bases loaded with one out. Cameron White grounded to Wright at second. Wright threw home for the fielder’s choice out at home making sure Harrison County didn’t add to its lead.
Then on the next at-bat, the Panthers brought in Thompson to strike out the last Harrison County hitter of the game.
Pikeville finished the game with eight hits.
Jarrell led the way with two hits. Bradyn Hall, Wright, Hensley, Thompson, Jackson Hall and Jake Lowe each finished with singles.
Pikeville finished the season with a 24-12 record.
The Panthers won the 15th Region All “A” Classic, the 59th District Tournament title and the 15th Region Tournament championship.
Harrison County advanced to the quarterfinals of the Clark’s Pump—N—Shop Baseball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare. The Thorobreds were scheduled to take on Henderson County last Saturday evening.