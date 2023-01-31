RICHMOND — As most people were just waking up, some putting coffee in their cups, Pikeville was looking to advance to the All “A” Classic championship Saturday morning in Richmond.
Pikeville had a tough morning shooting against Covington Holy Cross as the Lady Panthers fell 48-32 in All “A” Classic semifinals.
Pikeville trailed 13-9 after the opening quarter of play, but the Lady Panthers only mustered two points in the second quarter as they fell behind 22-11 at the halftime break.
Pikeville didn’t score until around 5:00 minutes into the third quarter. The Lady Panthers trailed 36-17 entering the fourth quarter.
Trinity Rowe knocked down a couple baskets in the fourth and Kylie Alvin hit two threes, but the Lady Panthers fell 48-32.
“The biggest thing for us and me, is that I’m growing young women who are tough mentally and physically,”Orem said. “So they did show some mental toughness.”
Pikeville was 12 for 50 from the field (24 percent).
“If you’d told me going into this game that they’d have 48 points, I’d be like we are good,” Pikeville Coach Kristy Orem said. “Defensively, we were good. One thing about basketball is that it has to go through the hoop and unfortunately, it was a bad day for it not to go in for us. I thought we got good looks. Looks that we normally knock down. They’re still kids. We don’t have a senior on the team. I was shocked about how uptight they got because if they’d made the first two or three shots, they wouldn’t have tensed up like that, but immediately those first few shots didn’t go in and they couldn’t get into a flow. They are kids and they are resilient.”
Pikeville got out rebounded 39-25.
The Lady Panthers did force 19 turnovers on the morning.
Pikeville is scheduled to visit 15th Region rival Lawrence County Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.
“It is a short time to recover,” Orem said. “It’s unbelievable to think about. Now we’re going to have to go back and cancel some games because you’re only allowed to play 30 games in the regular season and we got some out of these tournaments that we weren’t expecting. Really, we’ve only got five more games in the regular season. So the good thing about that is that all of February is I’m going to get to practice a lot. They’re not going to like that, but I am. We’ll make that a positive.”
Covington Holy Cross’s Julia Hunt scored to open the game.
Pikeville’s Leighan Jackson scored with 7:08 left in the first quarter to tie things up at 2-2.
Holy Cross’s Aleah Arlinghaus followed with a pair of free throws and then knocked down a three to put the Lady Indians in front 7-2. Miyah Wimzie followed with a pair of free throws with 4:59 left in the first to push the lead to 9-2.
Kyera Thorsbury added a basket for Pikeville at the 4:16 mark, but Holy Cross answer with four straight points to push the lead to 13-4.
Kristen Whited answered back with back-to-back baskets for the Lady Panthers and Trinity Rowe split a pair of free throws with 49 seconds left in the first quarter.
Holy Cross held a 13-9 lead over the Lady Panthers at the end of the first quarter of play.
The second quarter was tough for Pikeville as the Lady Panthers only scored two points the entire quarter.
Holy Cross outscored Pikeville 9-2 in the second to push the lead to 22-11 at the halftime break.
Pikeville didn’t score until five minutes into the quarter of play as Holy Cross’s lead grew to 31-11.
Whited knocked down two free throws with 2:28 left in the third quarter to get the Lady Panthers on the board in the third and cut the lead to 31-13.
Rowe added back-to-back baskets at the end of the third as the Lady Panthers trailed Holy Cross 35-17 entering the fourth quarter of play.
Rowe knocked down a three with 5:50 left in the game as Pikeville cut the lead to 37-22.
Alvin followed with two late threes for Pikeville, but the Lady Panthers couldn’t chip into the Holy Cross lead.
Whited led the way for Pikeville with a team-high 10 points. Rowe followed with eight points and Alvin scored six. Jackson and Thornsbury each scored four points for Pikeville.
Rylee Theiss led Pikeville with nine rebounds.
Pikeville finished in the semifinal round of the All “A” Classic for the second straight season.
Rowe and Thornsbury were named to the the All “A” Classic All Tournament Team.
Holy Cross went on to win the All “A” Classic with a 65-61 win over Bethlehem Sunday afternoon.
All “A” Classic
quarterfinals
Pikeville 61,
Danville 38
Pikeville came out on fire against Danville and the Lady Panthers ran away to a big 61-38 win in the All “A” Classic quarterfinals Friday morning.
Early on, Trinity Rowe fired a left-handed full court pass to Kristen Whited. Whited gave up a good shot as she found Kyera Thornsbury streaking to the basket for layup. That gave Pikeville a 5-2 lead with 3:50 left in the first quarter.
Thornsbury followed with a three as the lead grew to 8-2. Rowe came up with a steal and then she was fouled on a layup attempt; she knocked down both free throws as the lead grew to 10-2.
Thornsbury was then followed shooting a three with 2:05 left in the first quarter; she knocked down all three free throws as the lead ballooned to 13-2.
Rowe knocked down a late three in the quarter and Pikeville held a commanding 16-4 lead after the first quarter of play.
Thornsbury followed with a three at the 5:29 mark of the second quarter to push the lead to 23-6.
Pikeville had a 34-15 halftime lead over Danville.
Thornsbury led the way for Pikeville with a game-high 22 points and five rebounds. Rowe followed with 19 points, 10 assists, two rebounds and a steal. Leighan Jackson added eight points and four rebounds. Kristen Whited scored six points. Rylee Theiss added six points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
Pikeville out rebounded the bigger Danville team 35-28.
Pikeville finished the game 21 for 51 shooting (41.2 percent). The Lady Panthers were seven for 18 (38.9 percent) from three-point range. Pikeville knocked down 12 of 13 free throws (92.3 percent).
Desiree Tandy led the way for Danville with a team-high 16 points and eight rebounds. Love Mays followed with 13 points and five rebounds. Alayah Quisenberry added six points and Samantha Bottom scored three.
Pikeville’s defense held Danville to 12 for 44 shooting (27.3 percent) from the field. The Lady Admirals were three for 13 from three-point range (23.1 percent) and 11 for 13 from the free-throw line (84.6 percent).
Quisenberry opened the third quarter with a three for Danville to cut the lead to 34-18.
Pikeville answered with six straight points to push the lead to 40-18 with 4:43 left in the third.
Rowe knocked down a three with 2:06 left in the third to push the lead to 47-25.
Pikeville held a 47-32 lead at the end of the third quarter.
The Lady Panthers cruised to the win with the big lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Pikeville advanced to the semifinals with the win.