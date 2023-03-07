Pikeville held a 42-32 lead entering the fourth quarter.
The Lady Panthers had their fifth straight 15th Region championship in sight.
But Lawrence County fought back to pull out a 50-49 win to dethrone the Lady Panthers.
With the win, Lawrence County (29-5) advances to the Sweet 16 to take on two-time defending state champion Sacred Heart at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at Rupp Arena.
With the loss, Pikeville finishes the season with a 28-6 record. The Lady Panthers had won four straight 15th Region state championships. Pikeville is currently the two-time defending 15th Region All “A” Classic champs and three time defending 59th District champs.
Lawrence County’s Leandra Curnutte opened the fourth with a pair of free throws for the Lady Bulldogs. Ms. Basketball Candidate Kensley Feltner followed with a turn around jumper to cut the lead to 42-36 with 6:21 left to play.
Kaison Ward followed by drilling a three for the Lady Bulldogs to cut the lead to 42-39 with just 5:46 left to play.
Feltner scored with 4:21 left to play to cut the lead to 42-41.
Lawrence County wasn’t finished, though. Abby Nelson knocked down a huge three with 3:10 left to put the Lady Bulldogs in front 44-42. Feltner followed with a pair of free throws with 2:18 left in the game to push the lead to 46-42 and cap off a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter.
Pikeville wasn’t scoring, but the Lady Panthers weren’t ready to give up either.
Trinity Rowe scored with a lefty layup and she was fouled with 1:19 left to play; she missed the free throw, but the Lady Panthers got the ball back.
With 1:00 left, Leighan Jackson knocked down a pair of free throws to tie things at 46-46.
Feltner wasted little time to put the Lady Bulldogs back in front as she raced the full length of the court and scored with 55 seconds left to put Lawrence County back in front 48-46.
Kyera Thornsbury stepped to the line with 40 seconds left for Pikeville; Thornsbury toed the line and knocked down both free throw, the game was tied at 48-48.
Lawrence County was holding the ball for one last shot, but the whistle blew for a Pikeville foul with 7.5 seconds left to play. Feltner knocked down both free throws to push the lead to 50-48.
Pikeville had the ball one final possession. The Lady Panthers got off good quick shot. On the rebound, Pikeville came up with the ball; the whistle blew for a foul and then a second later, the ball went through the net.
The shot was determined to come after the foul.
That meant a Pikeville player went to the line for two. They knocked the first one down, but not second one as Panthers fell in a hard fought game.
Feltner led the way for the Lady Bulldogs with a game-high 24 points. Nelson followed with 11. Adkins and Curnutte each finished with six points. Ward followed with the big three.
For Pikeville, Rowe led the way with a team-high 15 points. Jackson followed with 13 and Thornsbury added nine. Kristen Whited and Rylee Theiss each scored five points. Kylie Hall added o.
Rowe opened the game with a pair of threes to give Pikeville an early 6-0 lead.
Nelson scored off of an offensive rebound and putback for the Lady Bulldogs with 6:15 left in the first to cut the lead to 6-2.
Jackson answered with a basket for the Lady Panthers to push the lead to 8-2.
Lawrence County fired back with eight straight to take a 10-8 lead.
Whited added a basket for the Lady Panthers to tie things at 10-10 with 2:02 left in the first.
Rowe scored to beat the first quarter buzzer and give the Lady Panthers a 14-12 lead after the first quarter of play.
Jackson opened the second with an and-one as the Lady Panthers took a 17-12 lead. Kylie Hall followed with a basket to push the lead to 19-12.
Feltner added an and-one for the Lady Bulldogs to cut the lead to 19-15 with 6:05 left in the first. Adkins added a basket to cut the lead to 19-17.
Late in the first half, Feltner added another and-one to cut the Pikeville lead to 26-23 with 2:41 left in the first half.
Whited knocked down a three to push Pikeville’s lead to 29-23 at the halftime break.
Pikeville came out aggressive in the third as Jackson knocked down a pair of free throws for the first points of the third quarter. Theiss added a basket and Thornsbury knocked down a three with 5:46 left to give the Lady Panthers a 36-23 lead and cap off a 7-0 run to open the third.
Lawrence County chipped the lead to 42-32 at the end of the third quarter.
These two teams met in last year’s 15th Region Tournament. Pikeville picked up a 46-43 overtime win in that game.
This will be Feltner’s first trip to the Sweet 16 and Rupp Arena. The Ms. Basketball Candidate is averaging 27 points per game and 9.2 rebounds per game in her senior season.