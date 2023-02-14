Pikeville cruised to an 88-38 win over Shelby Valley last Thursday.
The win gives the Lady Panthers the No. 1 seed entering the 59th District Tournament at East Ridge next week.
Pikeville is the four-time defending 59th District champions and the four-time defending 15th Region champions as well.
The Lady Panthers have done it with defense this season and locked up the No. 1 seed by holding Shelby Valley to just 38 points.
Junior Trinity Rowe led the way for Pikeville. Rowe was outstanding scoring a game-high 29 points in the Lady Panthers’ win. She finished the night 10 for 14 from the field. She was three for four from two-point range and seven for 10 from three-point range.
Kyera Thornsbury followed with 16 points and six rebounds. Thornsbury was three for four from three-point range. Kristen Whited added 12 points in the win. Leighan Jackson added nine points and Kylie Alvin finished with eight; Alvin knocked down both of her three-point attempts. Kylie Hall and Shyla Kidd each scored five points and Rylee Theiss added four points.
The Lady Panthers finished the game 33 for 56 from the field (58.9 percent). Pikeville knocked down 15 of 27 three-point field goals (55.6 percent). The Lady Panthers were seven for nine from the free-throw line (77.8 percent).
Shelby Valley didn’t have stats listed on the KHSAA website.
The Lady Wildcats will enter the 59th District Tournament as the No. 3 seed.
Shelby Valley will take on Jenkins in the 59th District Tournament at East Ridge. The Lady Wildcats have lost both games against Jenkins this season.
Pikeville (22-5) was scheduled to host Knott Central Monday night. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to visit Letcher Central Thursday and host Paintsville Friday in the final regular season game.
Shelby Valley (8-17) was scheduled to visit Lawrence County Monday night. The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to visit Tug Valley Thursday and host Floyd Central Friday night in the regular season finale.