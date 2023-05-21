Pikeville rolled to a 15-0 win over Jenkins in four innings of play Monday evening in the opening round of the 59th District Tournament.
The Panthers’ Bash Ryan and Sam Wright combined for a no-hitter in the four inning affair.
Ryan got the win as he tossed three innings of work and didn’t give up any hits and walked one, while striking out six batters. Wright tossed an inning of relief work and struck out one batter in his time on the mound.
Pikeville jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first inning of play.
Bradyn Hall hit a leadoff single to get things going. He stole second. Wright followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Wade Hensley walked to load the bases.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Dylan Thompson hit a sacrifice fly RBI. Wright scored on the throw home as it got away from Jenkins.
With one out and one out, Noah Jarrell followed with an RBI double as the lead jumped to 3-0. Jeb Wilkerson followed with an RBI double to give the Panthers a 4-0 lead.
Pikeville kept the pressure on in the bottom of the second. Bradyn Hall singled with one out; he stole second as well. Wright was hit-by-a-pitch. Hall scored on a passed ball to push the lead to 5-0.
Thompson followed with an RBI single as the lead jumped to 6-0. Jarrell added an RBI single as the lead grew to 7-0. Wilkerson followed an RBI triple. Ryan added an RBI single as the lead grew to 9-0.
Jake Lowe led off the bottom of the third by getting hit-by-pitch. Hall followed with a single. Wright added a sacrifice fly RBI as the lead grew to 10-0. Hensley added an RBI double to push the lead to 11-0.
With two outs in the bottom of the third, Jarrell was hit-by-a-pitch to put runners on the corners. Hensley scored on a passed ball to push the lead to 12-0.
The Panthers put the game away in the bottom of the fourth.
Ryan hit a leadoff single. Jackson Hall added a single and Lowe singled to load the bases. Bradyn Hall hit a two RBI double to push the lead to 14-0.
Wright ended the game with a walk-off single to advance the Panthers to the 59th District championship against Shelby Valley.