The Pike County Bowl will look different this season.
Instead of all six teams representing Pike County playing in the bowl game, there will only be four.
Last year, Phelps sat out.
This year, the Hornets will not participate once again, but also Shelby Valley won’t be involved in the bowl either.
Instead, the Wildcats will be traveling to Lawrence County to take on the Bulldogs in the Lawrence County Farm Bureau Bowl.
That means that the four Pike County teams playing in the bowl will all be facing teams outside of Pike County.
Night one of the bowl at Belfry will see Pike Central taking on Martin County, while Belfry will host George Rogers Clark at 8:30 p.m. Pike Central usually took on Shelby Valley, but with the two teams playing in the same district now, it wasn’t possible to match them up against each other. East Ridge is also in Class 2A District 8 and the Wildcats couldn’t play the Warriors either.
George Rogers Clark is coached by former Paintsville Coach Joe Chirico. Chirico won the Class A state championship with the Tigers in 2021 before taking over the Class 6A power last season.
The second night will feature East Ridge taking on former district foe Prestonsburg at 6:30 p.m., while Pikeville will take on Class 4A power Johnson Central at 8:30 p.m.
East Ridge couldn’t take on Shelby Valley or Pike Central in the bowl because they’re in the same district.
The Panthers and the Golden Eagles have played scrimmages the past couple of seasons, but will be the first time playing each other in recent memory.
Johnson Central and Pikeville are both state championship programs.
The bowl will be a bit different, but still should be very exciting.
This will be the 38th Pike County Bowl because of missing the 2020 season because of COVID-19.