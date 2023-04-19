Last Thursday, the Lady Hawks and Chloe Hannah came out on top as Pike Central picked up a 4-1 win over Belfry in the Kentucky 2A Section 8 championship.
The Lady Hawks picked up a 9-8 over Lawrence County in the semifinals to get there.
Chloe Hannah was great against the Lady Pirates in the championship as she tossed seven innings and gave up one run on five hits and two walks, while striking out 12 batters.
Fahm tossed seven innings for Belfry and gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and five walks, while striking out four batters.
Pike Central got going in the top of the third inning. With one out in the top of the fourth, Hannah May was hit-by-a-pitch to get things going for the Lady Hawks. Taylor Hannah followed with a walk to put two runners on. Jaycie Stanley was hit-by-a-pitch to load the bases full of Lady Hawks.
Emalie Tackett hit a two RBI single to put Pike Central up 2-0.
Belfry got a run back in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Myra Bevins singled. Natalie Fite followed with an RBI double to score Bevins and cut the lead to 2-1.
Pike Central answered in the top of the sixth. Livia Sanders drew a leadoff walk. With one out, Sydney Thompson reached on an error to put runners on the corners. May followed by laying down a sacrifice bunt RBI to push the lead to 3-1.
The Lady Hawks added an insurance run in the top of the seventh. Stanley and Tackett each singled to put two runners on with no outs. With one out, Kaiden Hess was intentionally walked to load the bases. Sanders was hit-by-a-pitch to reach first and come up with an unconventional RBI.
The Kentucky 2A championships will be held April 21-22 at Jack Fisher Park in Owensboro.