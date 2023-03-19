Pike Central picked up a 4-2 win over Hazard Wednesday evening to even its record on the season.
The Lady Hawks fell to Lawrence County 10-0 in the season opener Monday night.
In the season opener, Pike Central had three hits on the night. Taylor Hannah, Abigail Hess and Jaycie Stanley each singled in the game.
Pitcher Chloe Hannah suffered the loss on the mound.
Pike Central recovered Wednesday.
Chloe Hannah picked up the win on the mound for the Lady Hawks. She tossed all seven innings and gave up two runs on three hits and a walk, while striking out 11.
The Lady Hawks had four hits on the night.
Sydney Thompson led the way for Pike Central with a single, an RBI and a walk. Taylor Hannah and Jaycie Stanley each singled. Chloe Hannah and Hannah May each drove in runs.
Pike Central (1-1) is scheduled to visit Floyd Central at 6:00 p.m. Friday.