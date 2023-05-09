BUCKLEYS CREEK — Pike Central cruised to an 11-1 win in five innings over East Ridge Saturday evening.
East Ridge jumped on the scoreboard first, but after that, it was all Hawks.
With one out in the top of the first inning, East Ridge’s Stevie Todd Layne doubled to get things going for the Warriors. Landon Robinson followed with a single. An error on the play allowed Layne to score and Robinson to advance to second.
With two outs, Brady Miller reached on an error putting runners on the corners. Connor Adkins followed with a walk to load the bases.
Pike Central pitcher Cameron Shearer got out of the jam with a strikeout to end the inning and the bases loaded threat.
The Hawks answered in the bottom of the first. Blake Hager was hit-by-a-pitch to get things going. Caleb Mouton followed with a single and an error on the play allowed Hager to score and Mouton to reach second as the game was tied at 1-1.
Kaden Crum followed with an RBI double as the Hawks took the lead 2-1. Isaac Blankenship followed with a single and an error on the play allowed Crum to score and Blankenship to reach second as the lead jumped to 3-1. Blankenship advanced to third on a passed ball.
With one out, Blankenship tried to take home base, but with the new backstop at Pike Central, the ball careened right to East Ridge catcher Hayden Robinette who tossed the ball to pitcher Landon Robinson for the second out of the inning.
Pike Central held a 3-1 lead after the first inning of play.
The Hawks’ offense got going again in the bottom of the second. With two outs, Luke Thornsbury reached on an error. Thornsbury stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch to give the Hawks a 4-1 lead.
Pike Central got its offense going again in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one out, Thornsbury singled. He stole second to get into scoring position. Hager followed with a walk to put two runners on. Mouton was hit-by-a-pitch to load the bases. Crum followed with a two RBI single to push the lead to 6-1. Blankenship added a sacrifice fly RBI to push the lead to 7-1. Patrick Mandrell followed with an RBIN single to push the lead to 8-1.
The Hawks put the game away in the bottom of the fifth inning. Shearer had a leadoff walk to get things going. Hunter Adkins was hit-by-a-pitch to put two runners on. Thornsbury followed with a single to load the bases.
With the bases loaded, Hager added an RBI single to push the lead to 10-1.
Mouton was intentionally walked to load the bases. That also set up a force out at all bases, but it didn’t matter as Crum walked to score the winning run to end the game.
Shearer got the win on the mound for the Hawks. He went three and 2/3 innings and gave up one run on three hits and one walk, while striking out five batters. Blankenship followed by tossing one and 1/3 innings. He didn’t allow any hits and walked two batters, while striking out one.
Robinson suffered the loss for the Warriors. He tossed three innings and gave up four runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk, while striking out four batters. Kolin Blackburn tossed one inning of work and gave up seven runs (six earned) on five hits and four walks, while striking out one.
Pike Central (15-8) is scheduled to visit Betsy Layne at 6:00 p.m. Thursday and round out the regular season by hosting Mount Mission at 6:00 p.m. Friday.
East Ridge (9-20) is scheduled to visit Martin County Tuesday. The Warriors are scheduled to visit Letcher Central at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and end the regular season at home against Johnson Central Friday at 6:30 p.m.