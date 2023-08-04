Pike Central lost a couple of linemen from last season, but the Hawks do have a new revamped line.
It won’t be as big, but it should be a quicker more agile line.
How will that translate to the the season?
We’ll have to find out.
But the leader of that group — Pike Central’s Ethan Adkins — thinks the Hawks could be really good up front this season.
“We’re a little smaller, but we might be better,” Adkins said. “We’re strong. We’re smaller, but we’re quicker.”
What does it mean for the Hawks to be smaller, but quicker?
“Yeah, we’ll be a little faster getting off blocks,” Adkins said. “We’re hands on and we have to win the gap when the other team runs the ball.”
Pike Central has been known to run the ball a lot in the past.
The Hawks will start Jamere Knuckeles, a freshman, at quarterback.
“We have a lot of young guys who need to step up and just gain experience,” Adkins said. “It’ll be good for them. We’re a lot smaller, but I feel like we’re going to be a lot faster.
“I think you’ll see a lot more passing from us,” Adkins said. “We have a young quarterback who’s got a good arm and good talent. We’re going to run the ball and pass it and just keep the defense honest.”
The Hawks will be moving classes and districts. Pike Central used to compete in Class 3A District 8, but will move into Class 2A District 8 this season.
That means the Hawks will share a district with Shelby Valley, East Ridge and Betsy Layne.
“A new Class means new opponents and that’s going to be fun,” Adkins said. “We’re going to play hard and try our best. We want to win every down we can.”
Since Pike Central and Shelby Valley are in the same district, they can’t square off in the Pike County Bowl like usual.
The Hawks will take on Martin County August 25 at 6:00 p.m. at Belfry; the Wildcats won’t participate in the bowl this season.
“It’s going to be a hot one,” Adkins said. “We play first and that’ll be good. It’s nice to switch it up a little bit and get a new experience against a new team.”
Pike Central is scheduled to kickoff the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 18 at home against West Carter.