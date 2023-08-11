Emalie Tackett is an athlete.
She can play just about any sport and excel at it.
She was an Appalachian Newspapers All Mountain First Team performer in all three sports.
Tackett was a standout on the basketball and volleyball courts and the softball field at Pike Central.
She recently graduated, but hadn’t made a decision on where to play college ball at and which to sport to play.
Tackett made her decision to sign with Asbury University to play college softball Monday afternoon. She held her signing ceremony at the library at Pike Central.
“They’re (Asbury University) very involved with God and they have a very good sports program,” Tackett said. “I love the coach and I just think with me making this choice it will bring me closer to God and I’ll get to play the sport I love.”
Tackett’s career high school numbers according to the KHSAA (her 2018 season at Shelby Valley didn’t have any stats listed and she wasn’t on the Lady Wildcats’ 2017 roster): 121 hits in 358 at-bats (.338 average), 76 RBIs, 18 doubles, five triples, 25 home runs, 58 walks, 55 steals and 117 runs scored.
Tackett was also a standout at basketball and volleyball as well, so why was softball her choice in college?
“I’ve worked at softball the longest,” Tackett said. “That’s what I’ve played and I just felt like I needed to go on playing that sport instead of volleyball or basketball.”
Asbury was recently in the news for its revival that went on and for more than two weeks.
The revival was a story that got some national attention.
The spirituality at the college played a part in Tackett’s decision as well.
“It did a little bit,” Tackett said. “I had other options and whenever I went for a tour, they told me about how everyone was spiritually involved and it helped push me to make a decision. So yeah, it did have an affect on me and my decision.”
Tackett will play for Asbury for the next four years, but she will forever be a Pike Central Lady Hawk.
“I came from Shelby Valley and once I moved — I’m so thankful I did because I’ve met so many amazing people and amazing coaches,” Tackett said. “I will forever miss this school and love this school.”