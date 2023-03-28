Pikeville’s Ginna Jones tried to power Pikeville to pull off a comeback win Thursday evening, but the Lady Panthers fell short as Pike Central held on to a 3-1 win.
Pike Central held a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.
Jones crushed the ball to center field. The ball hit the top of the fence just missing a home run as Jones settled for a double.
Gracie Hall followed with an RBI double to cut Pike Central’s lead to 3-1.
That’s as close as the Lady Panthers would get as Pike Central pitcher Chloe Hannah got the next three Pikeville hitters out to end the game.
Chloe Hannah finished the game giving up one run on five hits and two walks, while striking out six batters to pick up the complete game with for the Lady Hawks.
Pikeville’s Lexie Akers suffered the loss as she tossed an excellent game as well. Akers gave up three runs on seven hits and three walks, while striking out four batters.
Pike Central jumped out to an early lead.
With one out in the top of the second, Kaiden Hess singled to get on base. Livia Sanders followed with single of her own, but a throwing error on the play allowed Hess to score and give the Lady Hawks a 1-0 lead. Jaycie Stanley followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 2-0.
The lead stayed the same until the top of the sixth. Hess singled to get things started. Hess then stole second to get into scoring position. Sanders followed with an RBI single to give Pike Central a 3-0 lead.
Pikeville tried to answer in the home half of the inning. Cassidy Slater singled to get things started. A miscommunication on a steal play had her getting out at first. Isabelle Rose followed with a walk, but she was left stranded.
Pike Central had seven hits on the night. Sanders led the way going two for three with a pair of RBIs and a run scored. Hess also went two for three with a steal and two runs scored. Taylor Hannah added a double. Stanley added an RBI single and Emalie Tackett singled as well.
Jones doubled and scored a run to lead Pikeville. Hall added an RBI single. Slater, Rose and Cate Salyers each added hits in the loss.
Pike Central (4-3) is scheduled to host 60th District rival Belfry at 6:00 p.m. Monday.
Pikeville (2-3) is scheduled to compete in the Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge this week.