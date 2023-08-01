Daymon Scammell is a leader.
Pike Central’s quarterback from last season is moving spots to help his team out.
That is what a leader does.
Lead by example.
Doing whatever to benefit the team.
Scammell will go from the Hawks’ QB to running back this season.
Scammell finished last season 13 for 42 passing for 63 yards. He added 277 yards rushing and a TD on 82 carries.
“I’ve ran the ball a lot,” Scammell said. “I have a comfortable feel with it. I just have to run the ball and find the hole and execute the play. I think I’ll do good there.”
The Hawks will be young this season.
“I’m pretty excited because we have a lot of young talent,” Scammell said. “They have a lot of potential, but they just need the experience. I believe in them.”
Scammell moved to running back so freshman quarterback Jamere Knuckles can take over quarterbacking duties.
“He’s very young you know, but we have been trying to get him as much experience as possible because he’s going to be the starter,” Scammell said. “He’s a freshman, but he’s very good and he has a lot of talent. I believe in him just like I do with every other guy on this team. I have faith in the whole team.”
“Daymon (Scammell) is the ultimate team player,” Pike Central Coach Ronn Varney said. “We had the conversation back in the winter and we were looking ahead, even last year, he knew he wasn’t a traditional QB, but he was willing to do whatever it took to help the team. He served that role, he feels like a more natural runner, so he had no issues to moving back to his position.”
Scammell thinks that the Hawks’ defense will be improved this season compared to last as well.
“We’re looking good on the defensive side of the ball,” Scammell said. “We hit the weight room and got a lot stronger. We’ve been executing each practice.”
With all of the youth on the team, Scammell is a natural leader the younger players can look to.
“I’m very comfortable being in a leadership position,” Scammell said. “I’m always hyping up my guys and trying to lead them by showing them how things are supposed to be done.”
Pike Central moved from Class 3A to Class 2A in the newest KHSAA redistricting. That also means they are in Class 2A District 8 now.
“We have a goal of having a winning season,” Scammell said. “It all comes down to executing every chance we get. We feel if we can execute, then we can overcome the challenges that come our way. We know we’ll be in a new district with great competition. We think if we do what we should, we can do very good in the new district.”
With the change in district, it meant a change of opponent for the Hawks in the Pike County Bowl.
The Hawks usually take on Shelby Valley in the bowl, but since they are district opponents, they can’t face off that early in the season.
That means the Hawks will now play Martin County in the Pike County Bowl Friday, August 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Belfry.
“It’s very exciting,” Scammell said. “Finding a new opponent for the Pike County Bowl adds to the excitement. Playing Shelby Valley is fun, but it’s always fun to mix it up a little bit. That makes it pretty exciting.”
Pike Central is scheduled to open the 2023 season at home Friday, August 18 against West Carter at 7:30 p.m.