BELFRY — Belfry came out on fire.
But it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish and at the end of the day, Pike Central came out on top of that exchange with a strong third quarter push to claim the 60th District Champions with a 58-40 win over the Pirates.
Belfry was first on the board Thursday night when Cody Erwin was sent to the free-throw line. Erwin knocked down one of his two free throws to get things started for the the Pirates.
Pike Central’s Jaden Stewart was first up for the Hawks Thursday night. With 5:54 left in the first, Stewart secured a basket to put the Hawks on the board and in the lead, 2-1.
Belfry wasted little time firing back at Pike Central though as Erwin dialed in and drained a three to put the Pirates back in the lead, 4-2.
Pike Central’s Peyton Compton rallied back for the Hawks and hauled in two of his own with 5:00 still remaining in the first, Jaylan Rigdon followed that up with two shots from the charity stripe to put the Hawks back on top 6-4.
With 4:00 still ticking down in the first, the Pirates started to put together a run, ending off the quarter with a 8-5 run to head into the second quarter on top 12-11.
The Pirates came out of the huddle on fire in the second quarter, rattling off a 9-2 run over the first six minutes of play.
In the final two minutes, the Hawks made an attempt to keep themselves at least close in this game rattling off a 9-2 run to finish off the quarter. That rally only allowed the Pirates to outscore them 11-9 in the second quarter of play and keep the game close.
Coming out of the locker room in the second half, the Hawks needed to start knocking down some shots.
And knock down shots they did.
Rigdon got things started off strong for the Hawks in the second half with a quick three with 6:50 left in the third to tie ball game at 23-23.
Eric Daniels fired back for the Pirate. With 6:35 still on the clock, Daniels secured a bucket to give the lead back to the Pirates.
Pike Central’s Isaac Reynolds and Rigdon were able to knock down back-to-back buckets to once again take the lead back over for Pike Central, 27-25.
With 2:29 remaining in the third, Noah Brown was sent to the line, Brown drained one of his two shots to crawl the Pirates closer to the Hawks.
Rigdon was able to haul in another basket and a huge three as he lead the Hawks on a 7-4 run to finish off the third quarter.
The Hawks were able to outscore the Pirates 14-7 in the third quarter to take a 34-30 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
Pike Central was able to carry that momentum coming out of the third quarter. The Hawks took off on the Pirates with a 13-3 run in the first four and a half minutes.
After the Pike Central run, the Pirates attempted to claw their way back, but fell short as the Hawks went on to finish off the Pirates off with a 58-40 win to claim the 60th District championship and advance to the 15th Region Tournament with a No. 1 seed.
Pike Central was led on the night by Ridgon. Rigdon had a game high 28 points, Compton added nine, Stewart tacked on eight, Brad Billiter and Peyton Owens had four a piece, Blake Adams had three and rounding out the scoring for Pike Central was Isaac Reynolds with two.
Leading the way for the Pirates Thursday night was Erwin with 15 points, Daniels and Brown each hauled in nine, Cayden Varney had five and Caden Woolum had two.
With the win the Hawks secured a No. 1 seed and will advance to play Betsy Layne Thursday night in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
With the loss, the Pirates also advanced to the 15th Region Tournament where they will get a No. 2 seed and will face off against Lawrence County, Wednesday night in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament.