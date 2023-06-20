BELFRY — Mountains are abound in Eastern Kentucky.
The winningest coach in the history of Kentucky High School Football certainly knows what it takes to reach the mountaintop.
Legendary Belfry Coach Philip Haywood has released his second book Climb the Mountain recently and Friday afternoon he was at Belfry High School selling books, signing autographs and taking photos.
The book is a passion project that hopes will hope people of all walks of life help become more successful in their professional and personal lives.
“This one is called ‘Climb the Mountain’ and it’s a book about personal growth, leadership, failure and success,” Haywood said. “That’s kind of how you get to the top of the mountain. That’s why I called it, ‘Climb the Mountain.’ It’s not necessarily how to be seen, but to get there to see what you can see when you get there and not just get there by yourself, but to help others reach the same heights. So there is different steps that you take and I share those steps as I go through the book. There are some football seasons to go along with it.”
Sharing the knowledge that he has acquired over the years and giving back to others was a driving force of Haywood writing his second book.
“That’s kind of why I did the first one and then, I felt obligated to do a second one,” Haywood said. “I think there are lessons that you learn as you go through your coaching careers and go through life and if you have a chance to make a difference in someone’s life by sharing some of those lessons of success and growth and those types of things, I feel obligated to do that. I don’t know if I’m a professional writer, but I’ve been granted an opportunity to share those things. There are a lot of ways to share them whether you speak or write or different things, so I’ve tried to do that and I think this book is excellent for anybody in a leadership position, coaches or anyone who’s wanting to improve their personal and professional lives in any area.”
Haywood has mentored and shared knowledge with countless coaches in Eastern Kentucky and coaches all across the country for that matter.
Haywood also shares his knowledge and helps others as a motivational speaker for businesses, colleges and other endeavors.
Sharing some lessons and helping others has always been important to Haywood.
“It’s very important and I think that we all to a certain extent, have that responsibility to help other people and help people grow,” Haywood said. “I’ve always believed in our program that the reason we’re successful has to do with being ‘other centeredness.’ That’s putting the other guy first and that’s how you build a great team. The same philosophy goes with what you’re trying to do with your knowledge. Whether you pass it along to your kids, your family or the people who are the closest to you or those who you influence. I’ve been fortunate enough to be asked to speak at some places and write a book and share some of that knowledge with other people. Things that I think are important and doing it in such a way that it’s not about me, but it’s about us and about what God wants me to do too.”
Hard work and persistence.
Those are two traits that have helped set Coach Haywood apart.
Since his time coaching, he has witnessed how Eastern Kentucky perceives itself and the rest of the state.
He has been a big part of changing the perception of the mountains to the rest of the state and nationally as well.
“I look at myself as just an ordinary guy,” Haywood said. “I’m just a guy who works hard and I’ve been persistent and I’ve been blessed. We’ve had some great players and coaches and a great community here, but I do think that’s true. I don’t don’t think it’s just me and I think there have been other coaches in other communities and programs that have elevated sports in Eastern Kentucky, not just in football, but other sports as well. The perception that we have of ourselves is different than when I first started coaching. I think that’s a good thing. It also means if we can do it in athletics that we can do it in other areas here. We have to grow into that. It’s not something that happens overnight, so that is very important to me to help change the perception that we have and the perception that other people have when they look at Eastern Kentucky. It is certainly a great place to live and a great place to grow your kids.”
With the KHSAA Dead Period looming, Haywood is going to take what time he has this summer and promote the book.
He loves to do meet and greets and sign books and talk to readers and fans.
So he’s trying to do that before his 49th season as head coach starts.
Haywood is Kentucky’s all-time winningest coach. He has an incredible record of 472-153 with eight state championships. Haywood has 14 state championship appearances during his time at Belfry.
He is the eighth winningest high school football coach all-time nationally and the fourth winningest coach who is still active.
“That was my intention,” Haywood said. “I would’ve liked to have had it out about a month earlier to be honest with you. I’m going to try to do this as much as I can now and in the early part of the preseason on Saturday’s and things like that. I’m pretty sure at some point that I’m going to get tied up with football.”
Grab your copy and learn something from the the state’s all-time winningest coach.
He has a wealth of knowledge to share.
“It’s available on Amazon, so you can go online and get it there,” Haywood said. “I’ve got personal hard copies here at school. Then in a week or so, Double Kwik will have them in their stores and there maybe some other locations, but I don’t have those available at this time.”