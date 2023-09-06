PHELPS — Phelps’ home opener didn’t go the way the Hornets had planned Thursday evening.

The Hornets fell to Jackson County 42-0 Thursday night at home.

The game took place on Thursday due to an apparent referee shortage in the area.

Once the game kicked off, it was all Jackson County.

The Generals got the onside kick to open the game. They took over and marched down the field. Ethan Wilson scored on a long TD run with 9:26 left in the first quarter to give Jackson County an 8-0 lead after the Generals added the two-point conversion.

Phelps picked up a couple of first downs on its first drive, but turned the ball over on downs to the Generals. This time, Jaden Leavall scored from 42 yards out with 5:33 left in the first quarter to give the Generals a 16-0 lead after another two-point conversion.

Phelps once again moved the ball some on its next possession, but it stalled out. On Jackson County’s next possession, Cameron Hurley came up with an interception for the Hornets.

But Phelps turned the ball back over Jackson County and this time with 7:13 left in the first half, Wilson scored on a 76-yard run to push the lead to 22-0.

Hurley came up with another interception on the Hornets’ next possession, but gave the ball back to Jackson County on the same play. Wilson scored his third TD of the game with just 0.7 seconds left on the first half clock to give the Generals a 30-0 lead at the break after converting another two-point score.

Jackson County opened the second half with a 47-yard TD run from Ashton Clemens with 11:00 minutes left in the quarter; the score started the running clock.

Jackson County got an onside kick after that and scored again to set the game’s final scoreboard.

Phelps (0-2) is scheduled to host Bland-Rocky Gap (Va.) September 8 at 7:30 p.m.