Peyton Siva has done it all in the basketball world.
He won a national championship at the University of Louisville.
He won a couple of Big East championships.
Played in the NBA.
Played professionally overseas.
He was also a teammate of Pikeville Coach Elisha Justice at Louisville.
So when Justice wanted a different perspective to work with his kids, he knew the man to call.
Enter Peyton Siva.
Siva was at Pikeville working with the Panther middle schoolers, the girls’ high school teams, the boys’ high school teams and the UPike men’s team as well.
Siva shared some of his knowledge and helped run drills all day for each group.
“I’m glad I’m finally able to be back to do it,” Siva said. “We’ve talked about it quite a bit a couple times since he’s been coaching. It’s just that brotherhood that we have. When he asked me, I was all for it. I’m glad it finally worked out the way that I could come down here. Man, there are some really talented kids out here, I’ll say that. I worked with the fifth graders, the eighth graders, the high school teams and the college guys and there are some really good talented players out here. It really opened my eyes to the talent.”
“It’s something that we’ve been talking about for a little while now and trying to find a time that worked for both of us,” Justice said. “We’ve always tried to be defensive minded here and with him being one of the best on ball defenders that I’ve seen in my life, I thought what an opportunity it was to bring him in here and talk to our guys and work with them a little bit. It worked out because he was able and willing to come out and do some work with our kids and it’s been great. It’s just an honor to get him down here to do what he’s done.”
Siva was a 2009 McDonald’s All American. He was the 2009 Washington Mr. Basketball as well.
He played for the Cardinals from 2009-2013.
He was a two-time Big East Tournament MVP and helped lead the Cardinals to the 2013 NCAA National championship.
Justice played with Siva from 2010-2012.
In their time together, Justice and Siva won a Big East title and made a Final Four appearance.
Siva was the all-time leader in steals at Louisville when he graduated in 2013.
He played two seasons in the NBA (2013-2014) and he has played professionally overseas ever since.
Siva focused on defense at the camp.
“That was really my main message (defense) to the kids,” Siva said. “Elisha (Justice) asked me to come out here and work on their defense. He was with me at Louisville and that’s what they preached. I just told these kids and my message was just getting on the court and playing hard, especially on defense because every coach needs somebody who can play defense. Once you get on the court and can some defense, then you can start expanding your game. The most important things are playing defense, hustling and getting out there and getting on the court. I just wanted to emphasize that to the kids out here. That’s what we wanted to work on here this first day is just really emphasizing defense. Being in the right spot, closing out, playing one-on-one and being able to guard your man. That was something fun today by just helping the kids out in that sense. I also got to see Elisha (Justice) out there run through some drills and show he’s got quick feet still.”
Siva loves giving back to the younger players in the game.
“I love working with kids and giving back,” Siva said. “Giving back is huge and coming here work with fifth graders, eighth graders, maybe some younger kids like third graders. I also got a chance to work with the women’s basketball team. They have plenty of talent and they’re well coached. For their coach to trust me to be able to teach them what I know is definitely an honor. Getting a chance to work with the University of Pikeville guys is great. I told them, I’m no workout guru and I’n not an All-Star basketball trainer — but I can give them the knowledge I know from the people who distilled it in me and now, it’s my chance to give back to these guys. I think it is very important to always be able to help somebody else. We should always give back to other people. It is very important as a society to build each other up by always giving a lending hand and not just being selfish.”
“I think it speaks a lot about what kind of person he is,” Justice said. “He’s willing to help and give back to the game and give back to people. He’s one who has lived it. He comes in here and he has a plan. He has a plan made up for each group that he’s working with. He wants them to get the most out of it. It’s been an awesome experience for him, for me and all of the kids. Sometimes just hearing another voice is big. As a coach, we say, hearing another voice helps. When you get an NCAA champion walking in here, that’s a voice I’d like to hear.”
Having access to players and coaches who have reached high levels of the game is something that Siva thinks will benefit all players no matter where they are from.
“I think it is very important for kids to have access no matter where they’re from or where they live at,” Siva said. “Being out here in Pikeville, I know a lot of guys don’t get that to reach out to that guy who’s played in the NBA, but luckily, they have Elisha (Justice) out here coaching. A lot of small towns don’t really get that opportunity. For me, being able to come out here and speak to them face-to-face is very important, especially for them to ask questions. I can kind of tell them, I’ve played in the NBA, I’ve played over in Europe, I played in Australia and played at the highest level in college basketball, to just kind of give them some hope to get there too no matter where they’re from and I’m glad Elisha (Justice) is back because he can give them hope that they can make it. He has done it being from a small town and they can dream big. They can dream big and find a way to play anywhere they want.”
“We’ve got kids in our area with big dreams and goals, so again to have someone who’s been there and done it,” Justice said. “He’s a two-time Big East champion, a national champion and played and competed against some of the best players in the world. There are some things that I’ll never forget like the matchups of him going against Kemba Walker and just watching him (Siva) go at him (Walker). Those are things that I’ll always remember. He obviously spent some time in the NBA and as a professional overseas, that’s just special. To get somebody like that who is willing to come in here and work with these kids is unbelievable.”
Sometimes dreams are too big and feel like you can never achieve those dreams.
Siva was an undersized guard who dreamed big and overcame the odds to fulfill his dreams.
He wants to be an example for other kids to do that as well.
He thinks having Justice at Pikeville is a way for the area to have someone to look to who has reached those levels as well.
“Not just me, but having Elisha (Justice) to be here shows that,” Siva said. “He’s not the biggest guy, but he’s always worked hard. He’s always put the effort in. He’s a hell of a defender and an offensive player as well. He puts in the work1. For them to see that is very important. Elisha (Justice) won Mr. Basketball in the state of Kentucky. He’s won state championships. He did those things and he was able to go to the University of Louisville and play and get minutes. For them to be able to see that from him, it’s huge. For him to get some of his guys, his teammates, to come out here is big. I know he’s reached out to a couple of players and hopefully, they continue to come out here. It is important for the city to have him bring in those guys. Now, it brings more attention to the high school kids who aren’t getting those looks that the bigger schools get, but it gives them a chance to get that recognition. Hopefully, it brings more attention to Pikeville and see them and get recruited because they know what these kids can do. We weren’t the biggest guys, but we went out there and played hard and were able to achieve some of the highest accolades.”
“He’s the example of if you want something bad enough and you work hard, you can go get it,” Justice said. “He’s just one of those guys. That’s what I try to tell my players. I’ve seen it first hand. Watching him up close and I watched him out work dudes in practice every day. He was the first person in the gym at practice and the last one to leave the gym after practice. There’s a reason he was able to do what he did. It’s not easy and not everybody can do it, but when you have dreams and your will to put forth the effort, good things can happen.
“That’s one thing I try to tell my players is if you want to play and you don’t have the size advantage and you’re going to be smaller, then you have to make up for those things somewhere in one place or another. I usually tell my kids that you can’t just be quick, you have to be overly quick. He’s an example of that of being overly quick and going up against the fastest and quickest guys in the world and stick right with them. It’s something that he worked for his whole life and I was just fortunate enough to be with him and try to pick up on some of the little things he did.”
Siva had heard stories about his former teammates hometown, but it was his first time visiting.
“It is really just crazy seeing him (Elisha Justice) again,” Siva said. “He’s such a great person and from such a great family. He has a great family, wife and kids. It’s just great to see where he is from. We’d hear about it, but it’s funny because when he asked me and I saw where it was, I was like how is Pikeville still in Kentucky because it’s so far (from Louisville). It really is great to get out here.”
Siva enjoyed his workout and hopes to see some of the kids names that he worked with pop up across the country at the college level in the near future.
“I had a great time in Pikeville,” Siva said. “There is plenty of talent out here. Hopefully some more colleges and people will get a chance to come out here and recruit some of these guys. There is plenty of talent on the men’s and women’s sides. I look forward to keeping up to date with Elisha (Justice) and seeing some of these kids I got to workout with grow as players and hopefully seeing them play at the college level very soon.”