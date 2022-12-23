ROBINSON CREEK — It was the culmination of one dream and the birth of another.
Tuesday afternoon, Lincoln Billiter officially signed to play football at the University of Kentucky.
Billiter announced his commitment last week at the school.
When Billiter put ink to paper as he signed that ended his dream since he was six years old.
“This is definitely the cap of the dream right here,” Billiter said. “I’ve imagined myself saying, ‘I’m committing to Kentucky,’ thousands of times. Now to put pen to paper and make it official, that is crazy to me. My dreams always end as I commit to Kentucky. I never followed through with the plan after that. An official commitment is just great. It feels great to be here for sure.”
Once the paper was dry, he started dreaming again.
“Like I said, my dream ended at Kentucky, but now my new dream is getting out on that field and playing,” Billiter said. “I want to have fans excited to see me play. That’s my goal. That’s my dream now. So now, I’ve accomplished that six year old’s dream who used to go and tailgate at all of these games, now I’m living the player’s dream. I got to get down there, I got to work. I got to work harder than that guy beside me because we’re both fighting for the same thing. That’s my new dream. I want to be playing.”
Billiter was all smiles after signing, though as he enjoyed the moment.
“It’s just pretty much joy and excitement,” Billiter said. “I’m about to start a new journey in my life. I get to finish out high school with great people and great friends. I get to finish out that part of life and then start on a new chapter. I’m really excited to just get to work.”
After announcing his commitment last week, he had a crazy week leading up to Tuesday.
“It’s been crazy,” Billiter said. “I’ve always been a UK fan and my family has always been UK fans too. We’re all just super excited. Just looking on my phone, there are so many different messages from people that I don’t know saying, ‘Welcome to BBN or Welcome to the Big Blue Nation. We’re happy to have you.’ Those people have probably never heard of me before, so knowing that I’m going to a fanbase that cares about every player who comes in is really awesome for me. I know I’m going down there and it makes me want to just get to work because I used to be a part of BBN from the fans’ side. Now I’ve broke the wall and am on the players’ side and will get to experience that. To be able to know what’s coming is exciting.”
As the one dream died, he got back to his new dream and what it will take to make it come true.
“I’ve already pushed through more than most guys had to do,” Billiter said. “A lot of guys have experienced an ACL tear, but to go through two, that’s rough. I had a breakout season and really started to get some notoriety that I felt like I deserved and then, it felt like it all got taken away from me. To know that I fought so hard and climbed so hard just to get back on the field and earn this opportunity, makes me say, ‘OK, I’ve went through this, I might as well go through the other.’ Now I know once I get down there, it’s not will I work, it’s how long am I going to work? I plan on working forever down there. I talked to one of the commits Jack Johnson who’s been down there before and said, ‘When you come down here, it’s all about whether or not you’re going to outwork that guy beside you.’ He said, ‘They may workout three hours a day and watch an hour of film, so you have to double them.’ He said, ‘You have to prove to the coaches that you want to play.’ That’s my goal.”