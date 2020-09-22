Pikeville put together a complete game Friday night against Belfry to help the Panthers pull out a 20-14 win over the Pirates.
The Panthers offensive line stepped up over and over and the defense came up with big play after big play. The Panthers scored on a fumble recovery return for a TD and the defense came up with three fourth and short stops.
The win is the first time that the Panthers have beaten Belfry in back-to-back seasons since 1999 and 2000.
“It’s huge for our team and our program because we know the type of team that Belfry is and to be able to beat them once is something else. I think 1999 and 2000 was the last time we did it. To be able to put two in a row on them is really special and it speaks a lot for our guys and our program and the work that they’ve put in. We’ve got a lot of young guys and hopefully it will give them confidence.”
“It feels amazing for all of us here,” Pikeville junior quarterback Isaac McNamee said. “Belfry is a great team and everybody knows that. Just coming out here and beating them for a second time in a row doesn’t happen often. If we can accomplish that, it just gives us so much confidence going forward for the rest of this season. It just feels amazing.”
Belfry’s defense help Pikeville on the first possession of the game.
The Pirates scored on their first offensive possession. Issac Dixon capped off a long drive with a three-yard TD dive in the first quarter. Rash set up the play with a 50 plus yard run to set up Dixon’s score.
The Panthers answered on their next possession. Jeb Wilkerson came up with two huge catches on the drive to help Blake Birchfield score on a three-yard TD run with 2:37 left in the first quarter. The Panthers missed the extra-point as Belfry held a 7-6 lead.
On the Pirates’ next possession, Belfry did something they don’t do a whole lot — pass. Belfry quarterback Brett Coleman found Dixon for a 68-yard TD on a wheel route. Dixon got behind the defense and after hauling in the catch, nobody could catch him as he scored easily to give the Pirates a 14-6 lead with 1:05 left in the first quarter after the extra-point.
Pikeville drove down the field and got deep inside Belfry territory late in the first half.
After the Panthers turned the ball over on downs, it looked like Belfry could extend its lead at the half and the Pirates were set to get the ball back to open the third.
That’s when the Panther defense stepped up.
Dixon got a hand-off for the Pirates. As he cut to the outside, Pikeville linebacker Nate Collins wrapped his feet up and Josh Taylor came in high to strip the ball from Dixon’s hand. Dixon lost control of the ball as it was stripped out of his possession by Taylor. That’s when Blake Birchfield picked the ball up and returned it 23 yards to the end zone for a score. Pikeville scored on the two-point conversion to tie things up at 14-14
“That was huge and Blake Birchfield happened to be right there and he scooped and scored,” Chris McNamee said. “Our guys were ripping at that ball all night and we were able to get one to pop loose. Again, just a total team effort.”
The game stayed tied up at 14-14 at the half.
“I think the defense was key,” Pikeville coach Chris McNamee said. “Belfry’s big play there in the first quarter was a pass and you know, they don’t do that a whole lot. I’m telling you, Isaac Dixon can do just about anything on the field. But I’m really proud of our guys. On defense we played hard. On offense, our guys up front did a great job for us. Just a whole team effort.”
Belfry got the ball to open the third quarter. The Pirates marched down the field and Coleman just missed a receiver in the end zone on a third down play. The Panthers came up with huge fourth down stop to get the ball back.
The Panthers put together a long drive that was capped off by a five-yard TD pass from quarterback Isaac McNamee to his favorite receiver Zac Lockhart. The score came with 10:21 left to play in the game.
“I thought he (Isaac McNamee) kept his head and kept control of the game pretty good,” Chris McNamee said. “Overall, I don’t know what his stats were, but he controlled the game and managed it well and with all of the young guys out there, he’s having to tell a lot of people what to do. We had linemen in the backfield blocking for us, but I thought he did good and I am proud of him.”
“Playing in this offense is a blast,” Birchfield said. “With a quarterback like Isaac (McNamee), you’re going to score. He’s explosive. It doesn’t matter what game or what defense you’re playing, he’s going to get you the ball.”
Belfry got the ball back and marched it down the field deep in Pikeville territory once again, but the Panthers once again stopped them on fourth and short. This time, Birchfield made a shoestring tackle that gave the Panthers the ball back with just minutes left in the game.
Birchfield led the way for the Panthers with 120 yards rushing and a TD on 24 carries. He also scored on the fumble recovery for a TD on defense. He also caught two passes for 26 yards.
“It means a lot,” Birchfield said. “Coming into this year, I don’t think a lot of people knew what I could do. The coaches knew that I was going to run the ball a lot and end up lining up as a wide receiver a lot. I got a few carries in the Raceland game and they could see what I was going to do, so when it came to Belfry that’s what happened.”
“He’s done a great job. He’s a sophomore who didn’t see a whole lot of time last season because of all of those seniors, but we knew Blake (Birchfield) was going to be a special player,” Chris McNamee said. “Knowing him and the work that he put in during the offseason, even when we all couldn’t get together, Blake (Birchfield) was getting faster and stronger. He was ready for this moment.”
“Everybody has been sleeping on him (Blake Birchfield),” Isaac McNamee said. “I knew it was going to happen. He’s just such an athlete. He comes from an athletic family. He’s been doing this since middle school. Everybody’s just been sleeping on him and just look at him right now.”
Pikeville rushed for 160 yards against the Pirates on the night.
The offensive line stepped up for the Panthers and led the charge.
“They’ve been preaching all week that they could beat this defensive line and they did,” Isaac McNamee said. “We followed them. We ran it behind them. They played so so great tonight. I’m so proud of them.”
“They mean the world to me,” Birchfield said. “I let them know every single play in the huddle that they’re the reason for my success and the reason for Issac’s (McNamee) success and Zac’s (success) and they know that.”
Junior quarterback Isaac McNamee had a big game on offense for the Panthers as well. He finished the game seven for 11 passing for 98 yards and a TD.
Wilkerson led the Panthers receivers with two catches for 50 yards. Lockhart followed with two catches for 12 yards a TD.
Belfry didn’t have stats listed on the KHSAA website at the time of publication.
“I’m really proud of our guys because we know the type of opponent Belfry is,” Chris McNamee said. “They’re a well coached football team and a physical football team. I was really proud of our guys and the grit they showed tonight. We stayed in there and bended, but not breaking for the most part. We didn’t give up too many big plays and that’s what you worry about with a back like Isaac Dixon, so I’m really proud of them.”
Pikeville (2-0) doesn’t have a game scheduled until October 2 as of right now. That could change, but currently the Panthers are scheduled to have two straight weeks on Bye.
“I told the boys this week, it’s unfortunate that we only have six games on the schedule,” Chris McNamee said. “I really think that’s unfair to our kids to only play six games in a nine game season, but in 2020, it is what it is. I told them that we are going to prepare like we are playing against somebody next Friday because their is a chance with all of this stuff going on that Thursday, somebody may cancel and we end up on a bus going somewhere to play. We’re going to enjoy this weekend, then get back to work, fix what we need to fix and keep improving on what’s working and prepare and see if we can get a game Friday.”
Belfry (1-1) is scheduled to visit Magoffin County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
