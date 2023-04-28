Pikeville came out ready to play Tuesday night against Shelby Valley.
The Panthers’ four run third inning propelled them to a 6-2 win over the Wildcats in 59th District action.
Sam Brown got the bats going for Shelby Valley in the first with a single, Brown was left stranded as the Panthers were able to secure a third out to get out of the top of the inning.
Dylan Thompson got the bats going for the Panthers in the second coming up with a huge line drive triple straight down the middle of the field. Noah Jarrell was able to follow that up with a single RBI to put Pikeville on top, 1-0 early.
Things started going wrong for the Wildcats in the bottom of the third however. Sam Wright was hit-by-a-pitch to take first, Thompson followed that up with a fly ball, but not before he was able to reach first off a Wildcat error.
Jarrell once again stepped up for a single RBI, bringing Wright across home plate for a run,
Wade Hensley was next up for the Panthers and grounded out, but not before Thompson was able to find his way across the plate for another Panthers run, 3-0 Pikeville.
Jake Lowe was up next for Pikeville, Lowe was able to single on a line drive while Jarrell made his way down the third base line for another run, 4-0.
With two runners on base, Jackson Hall connected on a line drive to center field allowing Lowe to make his way around for the final run of the inning for the Panthers.
After the dust had settled in third, the Panthers were on top of the Wildcats, 5-0 and didn’t look back.
Samuel Brown and Brady Bentley both hammered in runs for the Wildcats, but it wouldn’t be enough as Pikeville walked away with a 6-2 59th District win.
The Panthers will be in action again this weekend as they travel to Campbellsville as they are set to take on Sayre in the Elite Eight of the All “A” Classic state tournament.
The Wildcats will be at home this weekend as they host a double-header Saturday. Things kickoff at 11:00 a.m. when the Wildcats will face off against Breathitt County and then at 4:00 pm Knott Central rolls into town.