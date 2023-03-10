Trailing 55-53 with just 7.5 seconds left, Rylee Samons took the ball the length of the court; he stopped on a dime as the Martin County defender flew past him. Samons took a step back and gathered himself.
He had a perfect release from three-point range.
The ball went in.
But — it somehow rimmed out.
Pikeville fell 55-53 to Martin County as the Cardinals claimed the 15th Region championship Monday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
It didn’t go the Panthers way, but Samons had the courage to shoot the ball.
That’s what leaders do.
Martin County (24-10) advanced to the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena. The Cardinals are scheduled to take on Fredrick Douglass at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at Rupp Arena.
Pikeville finished the season with a 22-8 record. The Panthers won the 59th District championship.
The Panthers had full control of the game with around one minute left to play.
Samons and Panthers held a 51-49 lead after Martin County’s Luke Hale knocked down two of free throws to cut the Pikeville lead to two with 2:29 left to play.
The Panthers had the ball and they were running the clock.
Samons got the ball at the top of the key.
He rolled to his right and the lane opened.
Samons took advantage as he sprinted down the lane and he went up and had a huge two-handed dunk to give the Panthers a 53-49 lead with just 1:04 left.
Martin County’s Dray Duff then split a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 53-50 with 57 seconds left.
The Panthers had the ball, but turned it over with 46.6 seconds left.
Hale was fouled on another three with 33.6 seconds left; he made two of three to cut the lead to 53-52. Hale missed the third free throw and the Cardinals got possession on an out-of-bound call. Hale was once again fouled with 24 seconds left; he made both free throws to put the Cardinals up 54-53.
Samons drove down the lane to try to put Pikeville back in front. There was a lot of contact on the play, but no foul until after a couple of shots and when the whistle blew, Martin County was going back to the line with 7.5 seconds left; that’s when Brayden McKenzie hit one of two free throws to give the Cardinals the two-point lead.
Hale led the way for Martin County with a game-high 28 points. Jacob Sturgell followed with 13 points. McKenzie added eight and Duff scored six.
Samons and Eli Johnson each scored 13 points for the Panthers. Charlie Fitzer added 12. Josh Hughes had an excellent game with nine. Heath Jarrell added four and Ian Onkst scored two.
Hale opened the game with a three for the Cardinals.
Fitzer fired back with four straight for the Panthers.
Sturgell knocked down two threes in the first quarter after that as Martin County held a 14-12 lead after the first quarter of play.
The two teams battled back-and-forth in the second quarter. Hughes scored off of an offensive rebound to beat the halftime buzzer and give the Panthers a 25-24 halftime lead.
Pikeville came out of the break ready to play. Johnson, Jarrell and Hughes scored to open the third and push Pikeville’s lead to 31-24.
Sturgell answered with a basket to cut the lead to 31-26.
Fitzer followed with four straight for Pikeville as the lead grew to 35-27 with 3:22 left in the third.
Duff knocked down a three for Martin County, but Johnson answered with one of his own for the Panthers as the lead jumped back to eight (38-30) with 2:49 left to play in the third.
Martin County answered as Hale scored and Duff scored. McKenzie then knocked down a three with 1:35 left to cut the lead to 38-37.
Johnson answered with a three for the Panthers, but McKenzie scored with two seconds left in the third to cut Pikeville’s lead to 41-39 entering the fourth quarter of play.
Fitzer opened the fourth with a block for the Panthers that led to a fast break and two free throws by Johnson to push Pikeville’s lead to 43-39.
Hale answered with a basket for the Cardinals.
Jarrell scored for Pikeville with 6:51 left, but once again, Hale answered for the Cardinals, this time with a three to cut the lead to 45-44.
Johnson fired back with a basket for the Panthers to put Pikeville in front 47-44 with 6:07 left to play.
Pikeville will lose Samons. Samons signed to play college basketball at Tennessee Tech University. Samons finished the season averaging 23.4 points per game for the Panthers.