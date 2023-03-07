Pikeville knew that if the Panthers could limit either Jaylan Rigdon or Jaden Stewart that their chances to advance to the 15th Region Tournament would increase significantly.
The Panthers stuck to the gameplan of limiting the two Pike Central stars and that’s what happened as Ridgon was held in check with nine points and Stewart scored 16 points in Pikeville’s 50-36 win over Pike Central in the 15th Region semifinals Saturday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
The Panthers advanced to Monday night’s championship game against Martin County.
The game ended too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express.
Pikeville will try to win its second straight 15th Region championship and fourth region title during Coach Elisha Justice’s tenure as coach.
Pike Central finished the season with a 21-9 record and the 60th District championship.
While the Panthers wanted to keep Rigdon and Stewart in check, the Hawks wanted to do the same with Rylee Samons. The Hawks didn’t have as much luck as Samons finished with a game-high 22 points.
Ian Onkst knocked down a shot with 50 seconds left in the first quarter to give the Panthers a 10-5 lead.
Peyton Compton fired back with a basket of his own in the final seconds of the first quarter as the Panthers held a 12-7 lead after the first quarter of play.
Stewart opened the second with a basket to cut Pikeville’s lead to 12-9, but Samons answered with a three to push the lead to 15-9.
Compton fired back with five straight for Pike Central to cut the lead to 15-14 and Stewart put the Hawks in front 16-14 with a basket at the 2:17 mark of the second.
Samons tied things by splitting a pair of free throws for the Panthers.
Stewart answered with a basket and Rigdon split a pair of free throws to give Pike Central a 19-16 lead with 22 seconds left in the first half.
Samons scored to beat the halftime buzzer and cut the Hawks’ lead to 19-18.
Pike Central’s Isaac Reynolds scored the first basket of the third quarter and push the Hawks’ lead to 21-18.
Samons answered with a basket for the Panthers.
Josh Hughes knocked down a three with 4:16 left to put the Panthers back on top 24-23. Fitzer followed with a huge slam dunk at the 1:55 mark to push Pikeville’s lead to 31-28. Hughes added a pair of free throws to give Pikeville a 33-28 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Pikeville opened the fourth quarter with six straight points to push the lead to double figures (39-28) with 4:39 left to play.
Compton added an and-one for the Hawks with 2:50 left to cut the lead to 42-33.
That’s as close as the Hawks would get, though as Samons answered with some big free throws down the stretch and Heath Jarrell came up with a late steal to ice things.
Besides Samons, Fitzer scored nine for the Panthers. Eli Johnson and Jarrell each scored six points. Hughes added five and Onkst scored two points in the win.
Besides Stewart and Rigdon, Compton scored nine for the Hawks and Reynolds scored two.