One big play can change things.
Ask Wade Hensley.
After Pikeville fell behind 2-1 in the top of the third, Hensley answered for the Panthers in the bottom half of the inning.
With two on, Hensley delivered a shot down the first-base line. The ball was fair and bounced to the outfield fence. Hensley reached third for a two RBI triple to put the Panthers up 3-1 over Raceland.
Jake Lowe followed with an RBI single to score Hensley and push the lead to 4-2. Lowe was thrown out at first on the play after being caught off of the base.
That was all Pikeville needed as the Panthers picked up a 4-2 win over Raceland in the All “A” Classic Sectional 8 Tournament; it was the first round of the All “A” Classic state tournament. Pikeville is the defending All “A” Classic state champion.
The win means that Pikeville advances to the All “A” Classic state tournament quarterfinals against Sayre next weekend at Campbellsville.
Raceland tried to make one more push to comeback in the top of the seventh. K Shore hit a leadoff single and J Kerns followed with a walk to put the tying runs on base with no outs.
Starting pitcher Isaac Duty got the next Raceland batter to strikeout.
After that, the Panthers brought in Dylan Thompson to try and save the game.
Thompson got the second out on a sacrifice bunt and then closed out the game with a strikeout.
Duty picked up the win on the night going six and ⅓ innings of work. Duty gave up two runs on five hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts on the night.
Pikeville followed with an 11-1 win over Estill County in six innings and a 16-10 win over Russell on Saturday.
Pikeville is scheduled to take on Sayre at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Campbellsville next Saturday in the All “A” Classic quarterfinals.