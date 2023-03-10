Kristy Orem hit a major milestone in coaching over the weekend.
Orem picked up her 500th career win as a head coach.
Pikeville knocked off Martin County 69-19 in the 15th Region Tournament semifinals for 500th win.
That milestone is more than just wins and losses for the Pikeville leader.
“It’s crazy, honestly,” Orem said. “I don’t think I’m that old. It goes back to when everything changed for me as a coach. As JT (Orem, her son) got older, I started focusing on raising young women and getting them to celebrate each other and putting each other in positions to to succeed. As I started doing those things, wins started coming a lot easier and a lot more meaningful too. If I’m not raising young women to cheer each other on and celebrate each other, then I’m failing them miserably. When I figured that out, it really helped me to get kids to buy in. It’s not easy to play at Pikeville. It’s not easy to play for me. There is a lot of pressure and a lot of outside noise. It’s a lot of putting your teammates first. There’s a lot of kids who can’t do that, but that’s what these kids do. For me, that’s what makes the win special. We don’t have that one kid going out and scoring 30 a night, we just share the ball and they just all buy in.”
Orem took over as Pikeville Coach in the 2016/2017 season.
In that time she has an 181-49 record at Pikeville.
Orem led the Lady Panthers to four straight region titles from 2019-2022. Pikeville has appeared in the last six 15th Region championship games.
Pikeville has won four 59th District championships under Orem. The Lady Panthers have won two 15th Region All “A” Classic championships (still reigning champs) and have made two straight All “A” Classic state tournament semifinal appearances.
In seven seasons at Pikeville, Orem has had seven straight 20 win seasons. She led Pikeville to a 31-3 record in the 2021/2022 season.
Orem is averaging nearly 26 wins per season at Pikeville.
“They just really do a good job of understanding it’s not all about them and they do a good job of cheering their teammates on,” Orem said. “Trinity (Rowe) and Kyera (Thornsbury) lead by example. They are doing what we are asking of them and they buy in. To see them cheer each other on or see somebody come off the bench and knock down shots, I don’t think our kids cares who scores.”
The Lady Panthers fell to Lawrence County 50-49 in the 15th Region championship, so Orem will have to wait to next season to get her 501st career win.
But she has built Pikeville into one of the premier programs in the state during her seven seasons at the school.