One bad inning.
Led to another.
And Pikeville fell to Letcher Central 17-4 Tuesday evening at home.
The Lady Panthers played great for for the first five innings.
And then in the sixth, the Lady Panthers gave up eight runs and followed it by giving up five more in the seventh.
Pikeville jumped out to an early lead.
In the bottom of the first, Cassidy Slater hit a leadoff single to get things going. Caroline Brown followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Brown stole second to put both runners on base. Shana Ray grounded out, but Slater scored to give Pikeville a 1-0 lead.
With two outs, Gracie Hall followed with an RBI single as the lead grew to 2-0. Larren Collins followed with a single to keep the inning alive.
After Collins took second base, Cate Salyers stepped to the plate. She delivered a two RBI single to push Pikeville’s lead to 4-0.
Letcher Central answered back with four runs in the top of the second.
With one swing, Autumn Wampler got the Lady Cougars on the scoreboard. She crushed a solo home run to cut Pikeville’s lead to 4-1.
Chloe Wampler followed with a single. With one out, Kyleigh Wright singled to put runners on the corners. Alyssa Nicely hit a ground out RBI to score Chloe Wampler and cut the lead to 4-2.
With two outs, Kara Holcomb drew a walk to put two runners on. Wright advanced to third on a wild pitch and Holcomb took second on the play. Abigail McDougal followed with a two RBI double to tie the game at 4-4.
Pikeville got out of the inning as McKenzie Nantz grounded out.
Lady Panther pitcher Lexie Akers got into a groove after that until the sixth inning.
In the top of the fifth inning, Pikeville’s defense shined. Isabelle Rose made an outstanding over the shoulder catch in foul territory and Slater came up with an amazing diving stop and jumped up and threw Autumn Wampler out on the play.
Things fell apart for Pikeville in the sixth and seventh innings, though as they dropped the game to Letcher Central.
Pikeville (14-17) is scheduled to wrap up regular season play Saturday at 4:00 p.m. against Johnson Central.