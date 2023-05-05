Pikeville rolled past Mount Mission (Va.) 10-0 in six innings Tuesday evening on Senior Night.
What fitting way to get the win, then letting senior Wade Hensley toe the rubber?
Hensley is one of only two seniors on the team along with Jake Lowe.
Hensley got the start Tuesday night and went two innings of shutout baseball. He gave up one hit and two walks, while striking out five batters.
Bash Ryan was credited with the win. Ryan tossed two innings of shutout work. He allowed three walks, while striking out two batters. Jackson Hall also tossed two innings of shutout relief work. He walked four batters, while striking out five.
The three Pikeville pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts on the night through six innings.
Pikeville’s offense got going in the bottom of the second. Jeb Wilkerson hit a leadoff single and Ryan followed with an RBI triple to score Wilkerson and give the Panthers a 1-0 lead. Jackson Hall followed with a double to score Ryan and push the lead to 2-0.
Lowe, a senior, followed with a single to put runners on the corners, but the Panthers couldn’t find a way to score any more runs in the inning.
Pikeville added two more runs in the bottom of the third. Sam Wright was hit-by-a-pitch to leadoff the inning. With one out, Noah Jarrell followed with an RBI double to push the lead to 3-0. Wilkerson followed with an RBI double of his own as Pikeville’s lead grew to 4-0.
The Panthers kept the pressure on in the bottom of the fourth. Lowe was hit-by-a-pitch to leadoff the inning. Isacc Duty reached on an error allowing Lowe to score and push the lead to 5-0. Hensley followed with an RBI double.
Pikeville ended things in the bottom of the sixth. Duty reached on a leadoff walk and Hensley followed with single. Wright followed with an RBI double as the lead grew to 7-0. Dylan Thompson reached on a walk to load the bases.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Jarrell reached on an RBI walk. Wilkerson followed with a sacrifice fly RBI as the lead jumped to 9-0. Ryan followed with a walk to load the bases once again.
That set a walk-off sacrifice fly RBI from Hall to end the game.
Pikeville (17-7) is scheduled to take part in the Peoples Bank Classic at Greenup County this weekend.