Newport Central Catholic made its way into the Class A state semifinals with a 28-21 road win over Kentucky Country Day, while Pikeville rolled to a 43-7 win over Paintsville.
Three rounds and three running clocks.
That’s been Pikeville’s playoff story so far.
Can the Panthers keep up their frenetic pace that they’ve set through the first three playoff games?
We’ll find out Friday night.
Newport Central Catholic (NCC) enters with an 11-2 record this season.
The Thoroughbreds lost the season opener 28-18 to Class 6A Campbell County and fell to Beechwood 26-9.
NCC has wins over Holmes, Covington Holy Cross, Frankfort and Kentucky Country Day.
NCC doesn’t have stats up from last week’s win.
On the season, NCC has passed for 1,303 yards and have rushed for 2,357 yards. They are averaging 305 total yards per game.
NCC is also averaging 33.846 points per game on the season, while the defense is giving up 17.461 points per game.
Quarterback Kolton Smith leads the way for the Thoroughbreds. Smith is 88 for 143 passing for 1,260 yards and 14 TDs and three interceptions. He has rushed for 257 yards and four TDs on 70 carries.
Demetrick Welch leads the rushing attack with 1,255 yards and 17 TDs on 126 carries. Luke Runyon follows with 394 yards and 12 TDs on 40 carries.
Matthew Landrum leads the receivers with 23 catches for 439 yards and four TDs. Runyon follows with 30 receptions for 436 yards and two TDs. Welch has 14 catches for 167 yards and three TDs. Nick Rouse has eight catches for 97 yards and two TDs. Chad Atkins has seven catches for 65 yards and two TDs.
Runyon leads NCC’s defense with 107 tackles on the season. Kaleb Cole follows with 80 tackles and a sack.
NCC has nine sacks on the season as a team.
The Thoroughbreds have forced five fumbles and recovered seven.
NCC has came up with 11 total interceptions on the season.
Matthew Landrum leads the team with six interceptions.
Can NCC pose any threat to Pikeville up front?
So far in the playoffs, Pikeville has been too good up front.
Even on defense with a three man front, the aggressive linebackers make up for the line with their speed and tenaciousness.
Pikeville is physical on both sides of the ball.
They can beat teams any number of ways.
But they mostly just let Blake Birchfield run all over opposing defenses.
But Isaac Duty can also rely on Tayvian Boykins, Wade Hensley and Grant Scott through the air or Brenden Anthony can give Birchfield a break running the ball.
It usually doesn’t take Pikeville long to figure out how they’re going to beat a team.
If a team is trying to take the run away, they’ll just throw. If they’re giving them running lanes and trying to take away the pass, they’ll just run.
Pikeville is disciplined and looks hungry for another state title run.
But don’t think Pikeville is looking past NCC.
The Panthers are too poised for that.
They’ve only had a drive or two were they were stopped so far in the postseason.
How can they put their feet on the breaks if they don’t have any breaks?
Because if one player isn’t ready, the guy behind him is ready to go.
Pikeville is a team that uses its players to push each other every play and that shows.
They are constantly running new players in on defense to stay fresh.
On the season, Pikeville has racked up 1,435 passing yards and 2,792 rushing yards.
That’s good for 4,227 total yards of offense on the season and an average of 352.25 yards per game.
Pikeville is averaging 43.25 points per game, while the defense is only allowing 11.916 points per game.
The Panthers have only given up 15 points in the first three playoff games.
Senior running back and Mr. Football Candidate Blake Birchfield leads the way for the Panthers. Birchfield has rushed for 1,627 yards and 29 TDs on 175 carries.
Last week against Paintsville, Birchfield rushed for 220 yards and four TDs on 23 carries.
He’s got one of the top lines blocking for him in Class A.
There might not be two better offensive lineman anywhere in the state better than Peyton and Mason Sayers. The two just dominated opponents and open running lanes.
Besides Birchfield and the line, the Panthers have sophomore quarterback Isaac Duty calling the plays. Duty has been excellent this season. He is 84 for 119 passing for 1,298 yards and 18 TDs with just one interceptions. Since taking over at quarterback full time, the Panthers have elevated to a new level.
Boykins moved to slot and that opened the field for everyone.
Boykins has been really good this season as well. He is second on the team in rushing with 475 yards and seven TDs on 47 carries. He also has 29 receptions for 373 yards and three TDs.
Wade Hensley leads the team in receiving. He has 23 catches for 477 yards and seven TDs. Tight end Grant Scott has 15 catches for 205 yards and two TDs. Westin Bevins has nine catches for 120 yards and three TDs. Brenden Anthony has two catches for 84 yards and two TDs. Birchfield has five catches for 51 yards and a TD. Adam Coleman also has a TD reception this season.
That leads to the Pikeville defense.
The Panthers are aggressive. Senior linebacker Carson Wright leads the team with 114 tackles (17 for a loss) and four sacks. Devin DeRossett has 106 tackles (15 for a loss). Anthony and Luke Ray each have 101 tackles on the season. Anthony has 13 tackles for a loss and two sacks, while Ray has 10 tackles for a loss and one sack.
Pikeville has 30 sacks as a team on the season.
The Panthers have forced five fumbles and recovered nine.
Pikeville’s secondary has 13 interceptions on the season.
Who 2 Watch: For Pikeville, the defense.
Look for Pikeville to be fired up.
And when that happens, the Panthers fly to the ball quicker than usual.
They hit a little harder.
And get a little tougher all the way around.
Pikeville will be ready.
The Panthers will be home and one game away from another state championship appearance.
Look for Carson Wright and company to play fast, but disciplined.
Pikeville is experienced, so the moment won’t be too big.
If they can get some quick three and outs or an early turnover, look for the offense to feed off of that and if that’s the case, Pikeville could have another quick night.
NCC will have to survive an early Pikeville defensive swarm if they want to have any shot at upsetting the Panthers at home.
Look for Pikeville’s defense to have a game plan ready and look for the Panthers to execute it.